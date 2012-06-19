TEXT-S&P cuts Longview Power's rating to 'B-'

Overview -- Longview Power's financial performance will be below our earlier expectations given low power prices resulting from low natural gas prices. We expect the project will draw on materially on credit facilities in 2012 to meet debt service obligations. -- We are lowering Longview's $1.175 billion senior secured credit facility rating to 'B-' from 'B+'. The recovery rating of '3' remains unchanged. -- The outlook remains negative, reflecting the potential for weaker financial performance in 2013 and potentially additional draws on what will be significantly depleted liquidity facilities after 2012 draws. Rating Action On June 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services lowered its issue rating on Longview Power LLC's $1.175 billion senior secured facilities maturing in 2014 and 2017 to 'B-' from 'B+'. The '3' recovery rating is unchanged. The outlook is negative. Rationale The downgrade stems from lower power prices and lower-than-expected coal sales that will impair financial performance and increase refinance risk. The negative outlook reflects the potential for credit deterioration if power prices fall further or cash flow to Longview from affiliate Mepco's coal operations falls short of pro forma estimates. We have lowered our estimate of Longview's future cash flow prospects given the decline in current and forward power prices since our last review in December 2011. The decline in power prices results from low natural gas prices as shale gas production in the region continues to be robust with little reduction in drilling activity foreseen for some time. For the first quarter of 2012, Longview realized a round-the-clock price of about $29 per megawatt-hour (MWh), also due to much warmer-than-usual winter weather. Other factors that hurt cash flow currently are the start-up phase of the plant and less-than-expected cash flow from Mepco's operations. Longview achieved substantial completion in December 2011 following numerous construction problems. The capacity factor was 72.7% in first-quarter 2012 against a budget of 88.4%. Favorably, performance improved over the quarters to a capacity factor of 94% in March. Ramp-up improvement is typical for most plants, but cash flow loss for downtime is material. Mepco is owned by Longview Intermediate Holdings C LLC, which wholly owns Longview. Following Longview's refinancing in 2011, at least 75% of Mepco's excess cash flow (operating cash flow less capital spending) is required to flow into Longview's revenue account. Mepco's earns cash from producing and selling coal to Longview and FirstEnergy Corp. Sales to Longview and First Energy are below the project's expectations so far this year, resulting in less-than-forecast revenue to Longview. In addition, Mepco pays cash flow to Longview with a 90-day delay. Thus, for calendar 2012, Mepco's cash contribution will likely be well below than that forecast. However, the contribution should rise in 2013, 2014, and 2015. Longview has forecast the coal price paid by FirstEnergy to decline in 2016, resulting in lower cash flow from coal operations. Positive for credit is Longview's contract for difference with PPL Energy Plus, which essentially assures that Longview will earn the strike price of around $52/MWh on 300 MW of capacity. This cash flow stream has increased as prices in the PJM West region have declined. Also favorable is that Longview's bidding strategy will likely result in the plant running whenever it is available. Given the reliance on Mepco's coal production and cash flow contribution, Longview's effective coal cost is Mepco's variable cost of production. Also favorable to Longview are known capacity prices in PJM through mid-2016. Capacity revenues represent about 15% or so of cash flow annually in downside power price cases. The combination of lower power prices, less-than-expected availability, and lower Mepco cash flow in 2012 will result in the need for Longview to draw on its liquidity facilities to meet all debt obligations related to the credit facilities. Longview's also uses cash flow to pay debt service on the Dunkard Creek water-treatment facility; this payment is part of the project's operations and maintenance expenses. An additional credit issue is the uncertainty surrounding the claims by construction contractors against Longview for various items, included alleged breach of contract and force majeure claims. Longview continues to hold retainage fees withheld from contractor milestone payments that would help offset any claims against it Liquidity As of early June 2012, available liquidity is about $115 million: -- $29 million unrestricted cash; -- Revolving credit facilities of $62 million due Feb. 2013 ($62 million available) and $38 million due Feb. 2014 ($4 million available), and $100 million synthetic revolver due Feb. 2014 (about $8 million available); and -- $50 million letter of credit deposit facility ($11.6 million available). Longview also has a $25 million synthetic revolver due Feb. 2014 with no availability. The project expects to draw around $48 million from facilities in 2012, leaving about $67 million for 2013. The synthetic facilities are mostly used to backstop Dunkard Creek debt due in Feb 2014. If plant operations stabilize at high capacity factors and Mepco's production and sale amount remain around four million tons, we estimate a debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) above 1x in 2013 and no draws on liquidity facilities. Recovery analysis The recovery rating is '3'. The simulated default occurs in 2014 when the 2014 term loan and Dunkard Creek debt matures and the project cannot refinance this debt on reasonable terms. We evaluated the cash flow post-default over 25 years to develop an asset value, using a 12% rate in the net present value calculation. We assumed energy prices from Ventyx based on our current natural gas price deck, PJM regional transmission organization capacity prices of $125/MW-year from 2016, Mepco production of only four million tons per year, and no contract for difference revenues past 2017. Debt includes fully drawn facilities. The result is a '3' recovery rating, which indicates meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery. Outlook The negative outlook reflects the potential for weaker financial performance in 2013 and potentially additional draws on what will be significantly depleted liquidity facilities after 2012 draws. This weaker performance could result from a further decline in power prices or less-than-expected cash flow if Mepco's contribution does not rise to near pro forma forecast levels in early 2013. Several developments could lead to a rating downgrade, including the potential for liquidity facilities to become exhausted, DSCRs of 1.1x or lower, an adverse and material financial outcome of the various construction contractor claims against the project. A movement to stable would require DSCRs of at least 1.2x, full liquidity facilities, and comfort that the project will be able to refinance the large amount of debt coming due in 2014 ($589 million at Longview and Dunkard). Related Criteria And Research Updated Project Finance Summary Debt Rating Criteria, Sept. 18, 2007. Ratings List Rating Lowered; Recovery Rating Unchanged Longview Power LLC To From $1.175 bil. senior secured debt B-/Negative B+/Negative Recovery rating 3