TEXT-S&P speculative-grade composite spread narrows

June 19 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread tightened by 2 basis points (bps) to 225 bps yesterday, and the speculative-grade composite spread tightened by 3 bps to 708 bps. By rating, the 'AA' spread tightened by 3 bps to 154 bps, and 'A' and 'BBB' tightened by 2 bps each to 195 bps and 273 bps, respectively. The 'BB' spread tightened by 2 bps to 504 bps, 'B' tightened by 3 bps to 747 bps, and 'CCC' tightened by 9 bps to 1,131 bps. By industry, financial institutions and utilities contracted by 2 bps each to 317 bps and 230 bps, respectively. Banks contracted by 4 bps to 346 bps, and industrials and telecommunications contracted by 3 bps each to 323 bps and 358 bps, respectively. The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is above its one-year moving average of 208 bps and below its five-year moving average of 243 bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is higher than its one-year moving average of 674 bps and lower than its five-year moving average of 736 bps. We expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets.