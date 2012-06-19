FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P speculative-grade composite spread narrows
June 19, 2012

TEXT-S&P speculative-grade composite spread narrows

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 19 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread tightened by 2
basis points (bps) to 225 bps yesterday, and the speculative-grade composite
spread tightened by 3 bps to 708 bps. By rating, the 'AA' spread tightened by 3
bps to 154 bps, and 'A' and 'BBB' tightened by 2 bps each to 195 bps and 273
bps, respectively. The 'BB' spread tightened by 2 bps to 504 bps, 'B' tightened
by 3 bps to 747 bps, and 'CCC' tightened by 9 bps to 1,131 bps. 

By industry, financial institutions and utilities contracted by 2 bps each to 
317 bps and 230 bps, respectively. Banks contracted by 4 bps to 346 bps, and 
industrials and telecommunications contracted by 3 bps each to 323 bps and 358 
bps, respectively. 

The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their 
highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is above its one-year 
moving average of 208 bps and below its five-year moving average of 243 bps. 
The speculative-grade composite spread is higher than its one-year moving 
average of 674 bps and lower than its five-year moving average of 736 bps. We 
expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the 
speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative 
factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain 
below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an 
increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening 
economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets.

Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the 
world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, 
Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure 
and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with 
information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial 
decisions.

