TEXT-S&P puts Ocwen Loan Servicing rankings on watch negative

Nov 14 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today placed its ABOVE AVERAGE rankings on Ocwen Loan Servicing LLC (Ocwen) on CreditWatch negative as a residential mortgage subprime, special, and subordinate-lien servicer. The outlook was stable prior to the CreditWatch placements. We placed the rankings on CreditWatch negative due to Ocwen's recent purchase, pending regulatory approval, of GMAC Mortgage LLC (GMACM), Residential Capital LLC's (ResCap's) mortgage loan servicing unit. ResCap is the residential mortgage subsidiary of Ally Financial Inc. This purchase follows Ocwen's Oct. 3, 2012, announced purchase of Homeward Residential Inc., another large mortgage servicer. As of Sept. 30, 2012, Ocwen serviced 789,000 accounts, and as a result of these acquisitions, its portfolio will approximately triple in size. We want to assess the company's ability to properly integrate and service such a large number of accounts. On May 14, 2012, Standard & Poor's lowered its residential prime, subprime, special, and subordinate-lien mortgage loan servicer rankings on GMACM to AVERAGE from ABOVE AVERAGE and assigned a negative outlook to the rankings. We also affirmed our ABOVE AVERAGE master servicer ranking on GMAC Residential Funding Co. LLC, which is a subsidiary of ResCap, on Dec. 5, 2011. Standard & Poor's will continue to monitor Ocwen's acquisition progress and take ranking actions as appropriate based on our assessment of the impact that these acquisitions will have on the company's servicing operations. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Ocwen Loan Servicing Residential Servicer Rankings Not Affected By Acquisition Plan, Oct. 16, 2012 -- Ocwen Loan Servicing Outlook Revised To Stable; Residential Servicer Rankings Affirmed, Oct. 2, 2012 -- Servicer Evaluation: Ocwen Loan Servicing LLC, Dec. 30, 2011 -- Revised Criteria For Including RMBS, CMBS, And ABS Servicers On Standard & Poor's Select Servicer List, April 16, 2009 -- Servicer Evaluation Ranking Criteria: U.S., Sept. 21, 2004 -- Select Servicer List