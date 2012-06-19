FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch affirms IM Grupo Banco Popular Empresas 1, FTA
#Market News
June 19, 2012 / 3:52 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms IM Grupo Banco Popular Empresas 1, FTA

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

June 19 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed IM Grupo Banco Popular EMPRESAS 1's
notes as follows: 

EUR218,345,738 class A2 notes (ISIN ES0347843015): affirmed at 'AA-sf'; Outlook 
Negative

EUR28,800,000 class B notes (ISIN ES0347843023): affirmed at 'AA-sf', Outlook 
Negative

EUR27,000,000 class C notes (ISIN ES0347843031): affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook 
Stable

EUR54,900,000 class D notes (ISIN ES0347843049): affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook 
Stable

EUR32,400,000 class E notes (ISIN ES0347843056): affirmed at 'CCsf'; assigned 
RE100%

The ratings on the class A2 and B notes are capped at 'AA-sf' due to the 
five-notch differential between Spain's sovereign rating of 'BBB'/Negative and 
the highest achievable structured finance ratings. The ratings cap reflects the 
agency's concerns that the weakening sovereign increases the likelihood of 
extreme macro-economic events that could undermine the performance of the 
securitisations. The Negative Outlook assigned to class A2 and B reflects the 
Outlook on the sovereign rating.

The affirmations of the class C and D notes reflect the increasing credit 
enhancement levels and robustness of the transaction. The notes can withstand 
Fitch's assumptions on default probability, recovery and correlation stresses. 
The class E notes were issued to fund the reserve and their repayment would be 
dependent upon the level of the reserve fund at maturity and amount of 
recoveries realised on defaulted assets. 

As of April 2012, the level of short-term delinquencies has largely been stable,
while higher delinquency buckets have been gradually increasing since the last 
review. The 90+-days in arrears bucket currently has EUR7.68m impairments and 
Fitch views some of these loans as likely to migrate into default in line with 
the observed trend. 

Current defaults have decreased to EUR32.30m compared with EUR39.48m a year ago 
while recoveries from worked out assets increased with the weighted average 
recovery rate currently at 50%. The portfolio is 97% secured on first lien 
property collateral with a weighted average loan-to-value of 37%. The reserve 
fund is currently at the required level of EUR45m but can amortise to an 
absolute floor of EUR22.5m if the 90+-day delinquency rate is below 1% 
(currently 2.4%) and the reserve has been replenished to the required amount at 
the previous interest payment date. Fitch analysed the structure with a reduced 
reserve fund and the current ratings of the notes can withstand the potential 
step down in the reserve. 

As the transaction continues to deleverage, borrower and industry concentrations
are steadily increasing with the top 20 obligors making up 21% of the portfolio 
and exposure to real estate at 24%. All the notes pass Fitch's stresses on 
borrower concentration at a stressed recovery. Recoveries for loans secured by 
first-lien mortgages were adjusted for market value stresses based on the 
agency's criteria. Loans with second-lien mortgages and other types of 
collateral were treated as unsecured.

IM Grupo Banco Popular EMPRESAS 1 is a cash flow securitisation of an initial 
EUR1.8bn static pool of SME loans granted by six entities of Grupo Banco Popular
which have since merged with Banco Popular Espanol SA ('BBB-' /Negative/'F3'). 

Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.

The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings.

Source of information: Transaction trustee reports provided by InterMoney 
Titulizacion S.G.F.T

Applicable criteria, 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 06 June 
2012, 'Criteria for Rating Granular Corporate Balance-Sheet Securitisations (SME
CLOs)', dated 01 June 2012, 'Criteria for Servicing Continuity Risk in 
Structured Finance', dated 12 August 2011, and 'Counterparty Criteria for 
Structured Finance Transactions', dated 30 May 2012 are available at 
www.fitchratings.com.

Applicable Criteria and

