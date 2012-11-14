FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT - S&P to hold Nov. Euro structured finance investor seminar
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 14, 2012 / 4:35 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT - S&P to hold Nov. Euro structured finance investor seminar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services will host one of its European
Structured Finance Investor Breakfast Seminars on Wednesday Nov. 28, 2012, in
London. Registration and breakfast will be from 9.00 a.m. to 9.30 a.m., and the
presentations and Q&A will run from 9.30 a.m. to 11.00 a.m.

The presentations at this seminar will be:
     -- "S&P's New European CMBS and Property Evaluation Criteria" by Anne 
Horlait, director; and
     -- "Update on Dutch RMBS" by Arnaud Checconi, associate director and 
Nadezhda Aleshina, associate director.
 
Please note that this is an investor-only event. Pre-registration and 
confirmation are required to attend this complimentary seminar.

Registration forms and a full agenda are available by contacting Jessica 
Tailor at Jessica_Tailor@standardandpoors.com or on +44 (0) 20-7176-7246. 
Alternatively, visit www.standardandpoors.com.

We look forward to your attendance.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.