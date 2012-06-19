TEXT-S&P revises Church & Dwight outlook to positive

June 19 - Overview -- We anticipate U.S. household, personal care, and specialty product manufacturer Church & Dwight's good operating performance will persist over the next 12 to 24 months. -- This should further improve the group's existing financial flexibility for midsize debt-financed acquisitions. -- We are revising our outlook to positive from stable and affirming our 'BBB' long-term and 'A-2' short-term ratings on Church & Dwight. -- The positive outlook reflects the possibility that we could raise the rating if the company maintains low-2x leverage despite merger & acquisition activity, based on the group's track record of a disciplined financial policy. Rating Action On June 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised the outlook on Princeton, N.J.-based Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) to positive from stable. We also affirmed our 'BBB' long-term and 'A-2' short-term corporate credit ratings on the group. Rationale The revision of the outlook to positive reflects our view that CHD's operations should remain sound over the next 12 to 24 months, thereby building additional flexibility for midsize merger & acquisition (M&A) activity, while keeping leverage in the low-2x area. Standard & Poor's ratings on CHD reflect our view of its "satisfactory" business risk profile that incorporates the company's diverse product portfolio within the household and personal care sector. It also reflects our view of its established consumer brands and the market share gains that we partly associate with a sizable mix of value offerings. Factors that partly offset the positive factors include: CHD's participation in the highly competitive household and personal care segment of the consumer products industry, its significantly smaller size compared with peers--including Procter & Gamble, Unilever, and Reckitt Benckiser--its limited geographic diversity, and its exposure to volatile commodity costs. CHD's "intermediate" financial risk profile incorporates our expectation that the company will remain acquisitive. As a result, we expect its credit ratios, currently strong compared with the 'BBB' rating category, to weaken to levels consistent with the 'BBB' rating over time, including total debt to EBITDA in the low-2x area and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt in the 35% to 40% range. Under our base-case scenario for the next 12 to 24 months, we expect the following: -- Low- to mid-single-digit revenue growth; -- Stable EBITDA margins; -- Capital spending close to maintenance levels; -- Midsize cash and debt-financed acquisitions; and -- Moderate shareholder returns, in line with the group's financial policy. In this base-case scenario, we believe that CHD's leverage will remain in the low-2x area. We expect CHD's domestic household and international operations to produce most of the revenue growth. We believe that the improvement in net sales will come from volume, and we project flat-to-negative price/mix impact. This reflects low consumer spending in the U.S., leading to consumers trading down to cheaper products. We also expect the lower priced U.S. household division to grow faster than the higher priced U.S. personal care segment, which is typically more discretionary. We also expect flat EBITDA margins. This reflects our expectation of a flat-to-declining gross margin, since we believe that cost efficiency should continue to offset most of the input cost inflation. In addition, we have assumed that marketing expenses as a percentage of total sales will remain fairly stable, supporting brand equity, innovations, and new product development. Finally, we believe that administrative expenses, as a percentage of total sales, could modestly improve as volume grows (operating leverage). Furthermore, future capital expenditures should be close to maintenance levels, as CHD has just completed the building of its new plant in California. Another assumption in our base-case scenario is moderate shareholder returns, in line with the group's financial policy. Though we anticipate dividends will grow in line with net income, at a stable payout ratio of about 40%, we believe that, from 2013 onward, share buybacks will remain below the expected $200 million for 2012. Our base-case scenario also incorporates midsize cash and debt-financed acquisitions of up to about $1.5 billion and based on EBITDA acquisition multiples of no more than 10x (including synergies). In our opinion, such an acquisition would be material but it would not cause pro forma group leverage to significantly exceed 2x, and would not be transformative for CHD. This limits integration risks, in our opinion. Liquidity We view the company's liquidity as "strong" and forecast cash sources well in excess of cash uses over the next 24 months. Relevant aspects of the company's liquidity profile, based on our criteria and assumptions, are as follows: -- We forecast cash sources will exceed cash uses by more than 1.5x over the next 24 months. -- Even if EBITDA falls 30%, we forecast net cash sources would be positive, and the company would remain in compliance with the financial covenants under its revolving credit agreement. -- The company does not have any major funded debt maturities until 2015. -- We forecast about $80 million of annual capital expenditures, $130 million to $160 million of annual dividends, and $75 million peak-to-trough working capital needs. -- We also assume moderate annual share repurchase activity. -- We expect $150 million of annual acquisitions, though the amount and financing for such potential purchases, if any, could vary significantly. -- In our opinion, the company has a high standing in the capital markets and solid bank relationships. -- As of Dec. 31, 2011, cash totaled $251 million and the company had full availability under its $500 million revolving credit facility maturing Aug. 4, 2016. -- We expect the company to generate about $300 million to $350 million annual free cash flow over each of the next two years. Outlook The positive outlook reflects our opinion that CHD's operating performance will remain sound over the next 12 to 24 months. We believe that, despite generally weak consumer spending, CHD should be able to continue to sell more volume and pass on some price increases, thanks to its relatively strong brands and to its innovation and new product development capacity. This, we believe, will enable CHD to maintain its improved profitability at a fairly stable level, despite persistently high raw material prices. We could raise the rating if CHD strengthens its business risk profile through acquisitions (improving the group's market positions and product and geographic diversity) while maintaining pro forma leverage in the 2.0x to 2.5x range. This incorporates our view of CHD's good track record of rapid acquisition integration, and a disciplined financial policy that allows for acquisition multiples in line with historical levels and moderate returns to shareholders. We calculate that a $1.5 billion acquisition, based on a 10x EBITDA multiple (including synergies) and on limited share repurchase activity, would bring leverage to a low 2.0x from the 0.7x at the end of March 2012. In the absence of M&A activity strengthening CHD's business risk, we could raise the rating if the group committed to a tighter financial policy of keeping leverage below 2x and FFO to debt above 45%. We could revise the outlook to stable if CHD doesn't maintain its growth momentum and profitability, which would likely result from a weakening of the U.S. economy, with persistently high input cost inflation and intensification of competition from larger branded players with deeper financial pockets. This could result from flat revenue and decreasing margins, with nominal EBITDA not improving from its 2011 levels of $594 million. Also, a revision of the outlook could result from CHD's unexpected deviation from its disciplined financial policy, which could come in the form of a larger-than-expected acquisition and aggressive multiples, or in the form of unexpected, material share repurchase activity. We calculate that, absent any material M&A activity, $1.2 billion of share repurchase would bring leverage up to about 2.5x. Primary Credit Analyst: Mark Salierno, New York (1) 212-438-8003; mark_salierno@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Florence Devevey, Madrid (34) 91-788-7236; florence_devevey@standardandpoors.com