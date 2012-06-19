TEXT-S&P raises Owens & Minor rating, outlook stable

June 19 - Overview

-- U.S. hospital supply distributor Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) has continued its favorable operating performance, based on its well-established position as a national distributor of hospital supplies.

-- The record bolsters our assessment of the company’s “satisfactory” business risk profile.

-- We are raising our corporate credit and senior unsecured ratings to ‘BBB’ from ‘BBB-'.

-- The stable rating outlook on OMI reflects our expectation that it will maintain credit metrics that provide a cushion for moderate-sized acquisitions. Rating Action On June 19, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services raised its long-term corporate credit and senior unsecured ratings on Richmond, Va.-based Owens & Minor Inc. to ‘BBB’ from ‘BBB-'. The outlook is stable. The rating action reflects the hospital supply distributor’s extended favorable operating performance in a competitive field. This more solidly positions OMI’s business risk profile as “satisfactory,” according to our criteria, and bolsters our expectation that its “intermediate” financial risk profile will be characterized by credit measures that provide a cushion for a currently unforeseen contraction in OMI’s already-narrow margins and acquisitions. Rationale We believe OMI’s revenue growth in 2012 and 2013 will be in the low-single digits on relatively steady demand for most of the medical supplies it provides to a broad customer list. This base-case expectation assumes health care expenditures will rise at a slightly greater rate than our forecasted increase in GDP. While hospital demand could face some headwind if underinsured and uninsured individuals continue to postpone more discretionary procedures, OMI’s customers tend to be larger players in their markets, and have been increasing market share on acquisitions and expansion into new services, supporting our key base-case assumption. In 2011, the company’s revenues grew 6%, against similar industry headwinds, and 2012 revenues are up 4% year over year through the first quarter. We expect margins (2.9% in the first quarter of 2012) to remain narrow, in line with those typical in the distribution field, and hover close to the 3.2% adjusted EBITDA margins of 2011. Our assessment of OMI’s business risk profile as satisfactory reflects the company’s position as the largest pure-play distributor of medical supplies and devices to U.S. hospitals. We believe OMI’s extended record of steady performance has solidified its position within this satisfactory business risk category. Over the past several years, revenue growth averaged in the mid-single digits, and improved EBITDA contributed to debt/EBITDA averaging below 1.5x and a build in cash. In a largely fragmented field, the company’s competitive advantages are its broad geographic presence, wide product offering, and computerized inventory tracking systems. Large capital needs, logistics expertise, and established relationships with a diverse and extensive customer list provide barriers to entry. Still, OMI’s economies of scale are necessary for it to ensure that its thin margins remain relatively steady. Cardinal, a rival national hospital supply competitor, also has a satisfactory business risk profile. In comparison, PSS World Medical, a much smaller distributor of medical supplies with a greater focus on physician offices, has a fair business risk profile. Competition for distribution contracts restrains margins. OMI’s agreements with three group purchasing organizations account for about 80% of revenues; two of these expire within a year. Our base case assumes the renewal of these contracts, given the company’s national presence, the duration of its customer relationships, and its operating advantages. As a complement to its core hospital supply distribution business, OMI also offers higher margin supply-chain optimization solutions, inventory management, and third-party logistics services. Nevertheless, we expect keen competition in its dominant core mature business to overshadow the more rapid growth attributes of these still-small businesses. We view OMI’s financial risk profile as intermediate. As of March 31, 2012, credit metrics appear strong relative to our intermediate financial risk profile guidelines--funds from operations (FFO) to lease-adjusted debt exceeded 50% (versus our 30% to 45% guideline) and lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA was 1.4x (below our 2x to 3x guideline). Still, cash flow is relatively thin, and can markedly fluctuate with working capital needs. This was evident in 2011, when a fourth-quarter increase in receivables and inventory for new business limited free operating cash flow (FOCF) for the year to $45 million. This reversed in the first quarter of 2012, when FOCF rebounded to $102 million. Overall, strong credit measures provide some flexibility for future acquisitions or an unforeseen contraction of its already narrow margins. We believe OMI could finance an acquisition with $250 million in debt without raising leverage above 3x. (The last significant acquisition was the $90 million purchase of a Chicago-based distributor in October 2008). Liquidity We view OMI’s liquidity as “strong,” with sources of cash that will exceed mandatory uses of cash over the next 12 to 24 months. Relevant aspects of the company’s liquidity are:

-- Sources of liquidity will exceed uses by 1.5x.

-- Sources of liquidity as of March 31, 2012, included cash and cash equivalents of $214 million; OMI generates about $180 million of FFO on an annual basis.

-- We expect OMI to maintain significant availability under its $350 million revolving credit facility ($345 million was available at March 31, 2012); the facility expires June 2017.

-- The credit facility subjects OMI to certain financial covenants, including a total leverage ratio of 3.5x and an interest coverage ratio of 3x.0, which we do not expect to become a significant problem.

-- We expect uses of cash to include capital expenditures that OMI said will increase materially in 2012 and 2013, from the nearly $40 million spending level of 2011.

-- We believe cash dividends will average roughly $55 million annually through 2013, with minimal net share repurchases.

-- OMI does not have any significant near-term maturities. Outlook The stable rating outlook on OMI reflects our expectation that it will extend its operating trends despite its competitive environment and maintain at least an intermediate financial risk profile. Based on a history of limited debt use for growth and some capacity for incremental debt, we believe that the most likely reason to downgrade the company would be an operational challenge, such as the loss of major accounts that leads to inefficiencies. Still, it would take a revenue decline in excess of 25% and a margin squeeze of at least 150 basis points to take leverage beyond the 2x-3x guideline for intermediate financial risk. Absent an unlikely transformative acquisition that would add diversity to OMI’s business risk profile, we believe an upgrade would most likely hinge on our increased confidence that OMI would operate with modest financial risk. Credit metrics consistent with this would be debt to EBITDA of 1.5x to 2.0x and FFO to total debt of 45% to 60%. Although OMI’s credit metrics are currently within these ranges, such an expectation would be bolstered by an extended increase in its liquidity. Related Criteria And Research

