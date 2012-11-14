TEXT-Fitch affirms Bulgarian Development Bank at 'BBB-'

Nov 14 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Bulgarian Development Bank's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-', Short-term IDR at 'F3', Support Rating at '2', and a Support Rating Floor at 'BBB-'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Stable. RATING ACTION RATIONALE The affirmation reflects that there have been no changes in the Bulgarian sovereign's ratings ('BBB-'/Stable), or in BDB's ownership and role, since Fitch's last rating review. RATING DRIVERS The bank's ratings are underpinned by the high probability of support from the Bulgarian state, if needed. This view is based on the bank's 99.99% state ownership and its core mandate as an instrument of government developmental policy. They also reflect the bank's relatively small size and track-record of operating with low leverage, and hence the small size of any potential support, if required, from the sovereign. BDB is a small development bank, whose mandate is to provide loan financing to domestic SMEs, either directly, or through the provision of wholesale earmarked funding through local commercial banks. 36% of the bank's total funding was either guaranteed by the state (or covered by a Letter of Comfort) or provided by the government itself at end-H112. RATING SENSITIVITIES Any change in the ability or willingness of the state to support BDB could lead to a change in the bank's ratings. This could arise through any sovereign rating action on Bulgaria. A major change of ownership or policy role could also result in a downgrade of BDB, but Fitch views this as very unlikely as present. The rating actions are as follows: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F3' Support Rating of '2' Support Rating Floor of 'BBB-' Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' dated 15 August 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria