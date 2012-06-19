TEXT-Fitch raises Delta Air Lines' IDR to 'B+'

June 19 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded the Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) to 'B+' from 'B-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. The ratings apply to approximately $2.5 billion in outstanding debt. A full list of all rating actions is included at the end of this release. The upgrade follows two and half years of strong free cash flow (FCF) generation that has translated into significant debt reduction at DAL. Despite periodic spikes in jet fuel costs and significant pension funding requirements, DAL has been able to generate $2.8 billion of cash from operations over the last two years. With modest capital expenditures, DAL's FCF has also been strong approximating $1.5 billion, and enabling the carrier to fund heavy debt maturities and opportunistically prepay debt. By Fitch's calculations, DAL has reduced lease-adjusted debt by $5.4 billion since year-end 2009, with another $2 billion of debt reduction scheduled for this year. DAL should be able to achieve its $10 billion adjusted net debt target by 2013, given its solid FCF trajectory. According to Fitch's estimates, FCF could be as high as $2 billion in 2012 if the significant drop in jet fuel costs is sustained through the remainder of the year. The rating change also incorporates DAL's consistent operational improvements in recent years, as well as what Fitch considers to be a more rational operating environment for U.S. carriers. Risks considered in the 'B+' rating includes DAL's large pension deficit, sizable debt maturities over the next several years, the cyclicality of the airline industry, and the sector's exposure to exogenous shocks. DAL's rating also incorporates the carrier's leading competitive position in the U.S. and worldwide. Fitch considers DAL to be currently the strongest player in the much improved airline industry in the U.S. as it continues to march ahead of its peers on many fronts. DAL's unit revenue (PRASM) has increased double-digits and outperformed the industry average consistently for the last 14 months driven by significant capacity reduction, enhanced network and synergies from the Northwest merger, product improvements and significant share gains in premium corporate customers. Fitch expects PRASM gains to moderate in the latter half, as year-over-year comparisons become tougher, and potential headwinds from an uncertain macro environment emerge. That said, Fitch expects DAL and the industry to continue to manage capacity in light of either a demand or fuel shock, to support record load factors and current yield momentum. DAL recently announced an additional 5% reduction in its trans-Atlantic capacity, and a 1%-2% reduction in its trans-Pacific capacity post Labor Day 2012, which is expected to reduce total capacity by 3%-4% in 2012, higher than its previous guidance of a decline of 2%-3%. Fitch views DAL's purchase of the Trainer facility as an innovative approach to the long-term management of the airline's jet fuel costs, nothwithstanding the operational risks of running a refinery. The economics of this modest $250 million investment are attractive if forecasted savings of $300 million are reached. Jet fuel reflected 36% of DAL's 2011 operating expenses, and the carrier estimates that the crack spread alone represented 10% of unit costs last year versus 3% two years ago, highlighting the urgency of alternative approaches to jet fuel cost management. The increased production of jet fuel at this facility along with the exchange agreements with BP and Phillips 66 is expected to provide 80% of DAL's domestic jet fuel needs. Potential risks include ongoing capex requirements, changes in the regulatory environment, and operational issues linked to potential refinery outages in a single-asset business. Despite these risks, Fitch believes that overall fuel costs that DAL currently faces will likely be reduced over time, and importantly this initiative gives the carrier more control over its supply chain for its largest expense item. DAL still needs to hedge against crude oil, but the Trainer initiative could give DAL at least a 10 cent per gallon advantage over its competitors, as it cuts out the middleman and his profits, in Fitch's view. The tentative agreement with DAL's pilot union, if ratified, offers DAL a unique opportunity to address its fleet restructuring. The new agreement offers higher pay rates for pilots in exchange for productivity improvements, more flexible work rules, and lower profit-sharing. Most importantly, the tentative agreement outlines scope relief that enables DAL to increase the number of 76 seat-regional jets (RJs) that the airline may operate in its mainline fleet. This scope expansion also enables DAL to induct the 717s (tentative agreement to sublease from Southwest) into the mainline fleet, and overall 'upgauge' and replace its inefficient 50-seat RJs and significantly reduce maintenance costs. The 717s, along with recently acquired MD-90s and the new 737-900ERs slated for delivery in 2013 should lower the average age of DAL's narrowbody fleet, but would still remain high relative to peers. Overall, DAL takes somewhat of an unconventional approach with regards to its fleet replacement strategy. Management, with its focus on ROIC, is somewhat of a bargain shopper when it comes to aircraft and prefers to buy used aircraft rather than new deliveries for all its replacement needs. Instead, it spends heavily on aircraft modifications and premium product offerings for both the on-board (Wi-Fi, flat-beds, Economy Comfort, etc.) and pre-board experience (iPad stations at gates, revamped delta.com, mobile apps etc.) to enhance the passenger experience at DAL. As a result, capital expenditures have been relatively modest, averaging $1.3 billion over the last couple of years, reflecting primarily fleet modifications and technology investments. Fitch expects capex to trend higher over the next two years as DAL starts taking delivery of the 737-900ERs but expects FCF to remain at the $1.5 billion level as higher capital expenditure is mitigated by higher profitability. Pensions remain a challenge for DAL, and pose a long-term competitive disadvantage relative its peers that have terminated all their defined-benefit (DB) plans in bankruptcy. For DAL, only the pilot plan on the DAL side was terminated, while the rest were frozen. The extended amortization period of 17 years (from the 2006 pension relief granted to airlines) using a 8.85% discount rate gives DAL more time to address its unfunded gaps. However, as of year-end 2011, DAL's DB frozen plans remained massively underfunded with a funded status of only 40%, a level that will be difficult to sustain for an extended period, given assumed volatility in plan asset returns, in Fitch's view. That said, near-term concerns are mitigated by DAL's strong cash generation which has allowed management to fully fund the 2012 cash contribution of $678 million by April. Fitch's forecast assumes cash contributions of $700 million-$800 million annually over the next couple of years which can be comfortably met given the carrier's solid cash flow trajectory. Furthermore, once $10 billion adjusted net debt goal is achieved, management may look to make additional contributions to its DB plans. While significant risks still remain in the airline sector, Fitch strongly believes that the U.S. industry has significantly de-risked the operating model and DAL has been at the forefront of this fundamental change. Overall, DAL is in a much better position to withstand a weak operating environment or higher fuel costs, and the company's credit profile has improved beyond what was implied in the prior rating. Management remains committed to the deleveraging process and is the only airline management team that has publicly stated its aspirations to return to an investment-grade profile, and more importantly, delivering on that front. By year-end 2012, Fitch expects lease-adjusted leverage is to trend below 4.0x reflecting continued debt reduction and earnings improvement at DAL. In addition to FCF, total liquidity remains healthy at $5.7 billion as of March 31, 2012 including $3.9 billion of unrestricted cash and short-term investments and $1.825 billion in available revolver capacity. Notably, DAL is the only non-investment grade airline that has access to sizeable credit facilities. DAL's scheduled maturities are manageable in light of its cash flow and overall liquidity. DAL has already redeemed $150 million of its first-lien senior secured notes that come due in 2014 and $171 million of the second-lien notes due in 2015, reflecting management's dedication to not just reducing debt but also improving the capital structure. DAL's credit facilities impose several covenants, the most restrictive of which include: (i) minimum unrestricted cash and short-term investments of $1 billion, and minimum liquidity (including undrawn RCs) of $2 billion and (ii) fixed-charge coverage of 1.2x on a latest 12 months (LTM) basis. DAL has sufficient headroom above its covenant threshold, according to Fitch. DAL also remains in compliance with collateral coverage tests. Fitch's ratings on DAL's first-lien secured debt is 'BB+' which is three notches higher than the IDR with a recovery rating of 'RR1' reflecting Fitch's expectations for very high recovery (91%-100%) in the event of a potential default. DAL's second-lien notes are rated 'BB-', one notch higher than the IDR, with a recovery rating of 'RR3' suggesting recovery in the 51%-70% range. The Rating Outlook is Stable, but Fitch expects DAL's credit story to continue improving. Accordingly, the ratings could be revised up one notch if DAL is able to sustain its PRASM premium and deleveraging efforts in spite of potential economic headwinds over the next year. Some of DAL's operating and credit metrics are currently suggestive of a 'BB' profile, but the improvement in its credit profile is fairly recent. Sustaining current operating and credit metrics, especially FCF at $1.5 billion in light of higher capex will be a key consideration for further positive ratings action. On the other hand, a fuel or demand shock (triggered by the European sovereign debt crisis or another event) that is not matched by capacity reduction could lead to an outlook revision to Negative. 