TEXT-S&P: structured finance rtgs unaffected by non-S&P rtg actions

June 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' ratings on global structured finance transactions will not be affected by other rating agencies' downgrades of financial institutions. Downgrading swap counterparties often triggers certain provisions in swap documents for structured finance transactions. As a result, we often receive a heavy volume of requests from issuers for rating agency confirmations (RACs) with respect to proposed steps to address the swap provisions triggered by the downgrades. We do not intend to provide individual RACs for structured finance transactions that continue to meet the parameters of our counterparty criteria, as outlined below. Our counterparty criteria rely on a framework for replacement of the counterparty when the long-term rating we assign to the swap counterparty falls below the minimum eligible counterparty rating (see "Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions," published May 31, 2012; counterparty criteria). If the interest rate and currency swap documents for a transaction do not reflect all of the elements of our counterparty criteria, but contain an enforceable replacement framework, we take the view that the highest supportable rating is at least one notch above Standard & Poor's issuer credit rating (ICR) of the counterparty (see paragraph 21 of the counterparty criteria).(New York Ratings Team)