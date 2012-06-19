FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P: structured finance rtgs unaffected by non-S&P rtg actions
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 19, 2012 / 6:36 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P: structured finance rtgs unaffected by non-S&P rtg actions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' ratings on global structured
finance transactions will not be affected by other rating agencies' downgrades
of financial institutions. Downgrading swap counterparties often triggers
certain provisions in swap documents for structured finance transactions. As a
result, we often receive a heavy volume of requests from issuers for rating
agency confirmations (RACs) with respect to proposed steps to address the swap
provisions triggered by the downgrades. We do not intend to provide individual
RACs for structured finance transactions that continue to meet the parameters of
our counterparty criteria, as outlined below.

Our counterparty criteria rely on a framework for replacement of the 
counterparty when the long-term rating we assign to the swap counterparty 
falls below the minimum eligible counterparty rating (see "Counterparty Risk 
Framework Methodology And Assumptions," published May 31, 2012; counterparty 
criteria). If the interest rate and currency swap documents for a transaction 
do not reflect all of the elements of our counterparty criteria, but contain 
an enforceable replacement framework, we take the view that the highest 
supportable rating is at least one notch above Standard & Poor's issuer credit 
rating (ICR) of the counterparty (see paragraph 21 of the counterparty 
criteria).(New York Ratings Team)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.