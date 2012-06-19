FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P: $4.2 trln corp debt matures in Europe through 2016
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 19, 2012 / 7:01 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P: $4.2 trln corp debt matures in Europe through 2016

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services expects nearly $4.2 trillion in
corporate debt from European companies it rates to mature through 2016, said an
article published today by Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research,
titled "European Refinancing Study: Europe Faces $4.2 Trillion Of Maturing
Corporate Debt Through 2016."

Of this amount, almost $3.3 trillion, or 78% of the total, is debt owed by 
financial companies. In the remainder of 2012, more than $500 billion dollars 
of debt will mature, and, given normal data reporting lags, the markets have 
probably already accommodated a significant portion of this. 

In 2013 and 2014, however, maturing debt for European companies increases 
markedly to about $1 trillion and $1.3 trillion, respectively. 
"Notwithstanding the largely investment-grade maturing debt, lingering 
concerns among investors, particularly about the continued uncertainty in the 
region, could materially affect financing and refinancing prospects," said 
Diane Vazza, head of Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research. 

Although the results of the Greek elections on June 17, 2012, eased the 
immediate risk of a eurozone breakup, daunting challenges remain. "A 
protracted and exacerbated decline in confidence in the region could result in 
higher financing costs--or perhaps worse--could discourage investors from 
providing any financing at all," said Ms. Vazza. 

In recent weeks, for example, the growing concern over Spain's banking sector 
and the region in general elevated Spanish government bond yields to record 
highs, prompting treasury minister Cristobal Montoro to indicate that Spain is 
being shut out of the markets. In Italy, a similar, albeit less dramatic, rise 
in borrowing cost was indicative of investors' concern that the crisis in 
Europe is spreading. 

The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. 
Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media 
representative provided.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.