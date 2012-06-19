TEXT-Fitch affirms Langton notes following restructure

June 19 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Langton Master Trusts' outstanding notes at 'AAAsf' following a restructure. The notes are backed by UK mortgage loans originated historically by Abbey National plc (Abbey) and, following the Part VII scheme effected in May 2010, mortgage loans originated by Santander UK plc (Santander; 'A'/Stable/'F1'). Santander is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Banco Santander SA ('BBB+'/Negative/'F2'). The restructuring involves increasing the margin on the Series 2011-2 notes issued from Langton Securities 2010-2, reduction of the trust size to approximately GBP15bn from GBP25.1bn as at the April 2012 investor report and the partial redemption of the following notes: Langton Securities 2010-1, Class A4, A9, A10, Z1 and Z2 Langton Securities 2010-2, Class A4 and Z Langton Securities 2011-1, Class A1, A7 and Z Langton Securities 2011-2, Class A1, A2, A3, A4, A5, A6, A7, A8, A9 and Z The following notes will be fully redeemed in the restructure: Langton Securities 2010-2 Class A2 Following the restructuring, the credit enhancement (CE) for the class A notes totals 20.23% for series 2010-1, 20.22% for the series 2010-2 and 20.50% for the series 2011-1 provided by the subordination of the unrated class Z notes, as well as fully funded issuer reserve funds for each issue outstanding. The class A notes also benefit from a proportionate share of the Funding reserve fund of GBP20.45m. Fitch did not take into account the Funding 1 reserve fund in the above CE levels. In terms of performance, although arrears have shown an increasing trend over the past year, the percentage of loans that are in arrears by three months or more is still relatively low versus other master trust transactions, at 1.24% of the current outstanding collateral balance. The agency modelled the transaction cash flows using default and loss severity assumptions indicated by the default model under various recession timings, prepayment speeds, interest rates and originator default scenarios. The cash flow tests showed that the class A notes could withstand loan losses corresponding to the related stress scenarios without incurring any principal loss or interest shortfall and could retire principal by the legal final maturity. Fitch has affirmed the ratings of the outstanding notes from the prior issuances under the Langton master trust programme, as detailed below: Langton Securities (2010-1) plc Class A4: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable Class A5: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable Class A9: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable Class A10: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable Langton Securities (2010-2) plc Class A3: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable Class A4: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable Series 2011-2 Class A1: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable Series 2011-2 Class A2: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable Series 2011-2 Class A3: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable Series 2011-2 Class A4: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable Series 2011-2 Class A5: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable Series 2011-2 Class A6: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable Series 2011-2 Class A7: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable Series 2011-2 Class A8: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable Series 2011-2 Class A9: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. The source of information identified for this rating action was informed by information from Santander UK plc. Applicable criteria, 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 6 June 2012, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions', dated 30 May 2012, 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria' dated 7 June 2012 and 'EMEA Criteria Addendum - United Kingdom - Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions', dated 12 August 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria EMEA Criteria Addendum - United Kingdom - Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions