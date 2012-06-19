FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
June 19, 2012 / 7:02 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms Langton notes following restructure

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

June 19 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Langton Master Trusts' outstanding
notes at 'AAAsf' following a restructure.

The notes are backed by UK mortgage loans originated historically by Abbey
National plc (Abbey) and, following the Part VII scheme effected in May 2010,
mortgage loans originated by Santander UK plc (Santander; 'A'/Stable/'F1').
Santander is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Banco Santander SA
('BBB+'/Negative/'F2').

The restructuring involves increasing the margin on the Series 2011-2 notes
issued from Langton Securities 2010-2, reduction of the trust size to
approximately GBP15bn from GBP25.1bn as at the April 2012 investor report and
the partial redemption of the following notes:

Langton Securities 2010-1, Class A4, A9, A10, Z1 and Z2
Langton Securities 2010-2, Class A4 and Z
Langton Securities 2011-1, Class A1, A7 and Z
Langton Securities 2011-2, Class A1, A2, A3, A4, A5, A6, A7, A8, A9 and Z

The following notes will be fully redeemed in the restructure:

Langton Securities 2010-2 Class A2

Following the restructuring, the credit enhancement (CE) for the class A notes
totals 20.23% for series 2010-1, 20.22% for the series 2010-2 and 20.50% for the
series 2011-1 provided by the subordination of the unrated class Z notes, as
well as fully funded issuer reserve funds for each issue outstanding.

The class A notes also benefit from a proportionate share of the Funding reserve
fund of GBP20.45m. Fitch did not take into account the Funding 1 reserve fund in
the above CE levels.

In terms of performance, although arrears have shown an increasing trend over
the past year, the percentage of loans that are in arrears by three months or
more is still relatively low versus other master trust transactions, at 1.24% of
the current outstanding collateral balance.

The agency modelled the transaction cash flows using default and loss severity
assumptions indicated by the default model under various recession timings,
prepayment speeds, interest rates and originator default scenarios. The cash
flow tests showed that the class A notes could withstand loan losses
corresponding to the related stress scenarios without incurring any principal
loss or interest shortfall and could retire principal by the legal final
maturity.

Fitch has affirmed the ratings of the outstanding notes from the prior issuances
under the Langton master trust programme, as detailed below:

Langton Securities (2010-1) plc
Class A4: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
Class A5: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
Class A9: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
Class A10: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

Langton Securities (2010-2) plc
Class A3: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
Class A4: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
Series 2011-2 Class A1: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
Series 2011-2 Class A2: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
Series 2011-2 Class A3: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
Series 2011-2 Class A4: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
Series 2011-2 Class A5: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
Series 2011-2 Class A6: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
Series 2011-2 Class A7: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
Series 2011-2 Class A8: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
Series 2011-2 Class A9: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable


Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings. The source of information
identified for this rating action was informed by information from Santander UK
plc.

Applicable criteria, 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 6 June
2012, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions', dated 30 May
2012, 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria' dated 7 June 2012 and 'EMEA
Criteria Addendum - United Kingdom - Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions',
dated 12 August 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions
EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria
EMEA Criteria Addendum - United Kingdom - Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow
Assumptions

