TEXT-Fitch rates Santander Rio local currency IDR 'B+'

June 19 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a Local Currency Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B+' to Banco Santander Rio (Santander Rio). The rating Outlook is Stable. At the same time, Fitch has affirmed the rest of Santander Rio's ratings. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. Santander Rio's IDR is based on its Viability rating, which reflects the bank's sound franchise in Argentina, its strong profitability, its healthy asset quality ratios, ample liquidity and improved capitalization. The ratings also take into account ownership by Spain's Banco Santander (Santander; rated 'BBB+; Outlook Negative) by Fitch, which has vast experience and ample expertise, as well as the potentially volatile environment in Argentina. Santander Rio's local currency IDR has a Stable Outlook, reflecting its strong local franchise and track record of sound performance. The latter also means that Fitch views its Viability rating as Stable in the medium term. Downside risk to Santander Rio's ratings could stem from a downgrade of the sovereign rating or a significant decline in the bank's liquidity or asset quality, which Fitch considers unlikely in the medium term. Upside to Santander Rio's ratings currently appears limited but could stem from an upgrade of the sovereign ratings. The Argentine economy has grown strongly since 2003. This has benefited the operating environment for banks, with deposits and lending growing very strongly and steadily improving asset quality. While the economy is expected to slow down markedly in 2012, lending is expected to continue to grow, albeit at a much slower pace than in the past two years. Along with the benign operating environment, Santander Rio's profitability has been very strong, mainly based on sound interest and commission income, which have compensated for the increase in administrative expenses due to the high inflation rate. Fitch expects Santander Rio's profitability to remain sound, based on its solid revenue generation capacity, although it will probably be under pressure from slower loan growth, rising inflation and persistent market volatility. Santander Rio's asset quality is sound. Non-performing loans were only 0.85% of the total at March 31, 2012, and loan loss reserve coverage was 179.91%. Fitch expects Santander Rio's asset quality ratios to remain healthy in line with the good outlook for the economy in 2011 and as loan demand is expected to be strong. Santander Rio's liquidity remains ample and its funding was comprised primarily of retail deposits. Its capital base is adequate and has been supported by its rising profitability; at March 31, 2012 Fitch Core Capital was a sound 15.05%. Fitch expects Santander Rio's capitalization to improve further in the medium term as loan growth will decelerate and given the recent restrictions imposed by the Central Bank on dividend payments. Santander Rio is 99.3% owned by Santander. It is a universal bank, offering a wide range of financial services through its 318 branches. It was Argentina's largest private sector bank by loans and deposits at Feb. 28, 2012. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings for Santander Rio: --Long-term National Rating at 'AA+'(arg); Stable Outlook; --Short-term National Rating at 'A1+(arg)'; --Viability Rating at 'b+'; --Support Rating at '5'; --National long-term rating on senior unsecured notes at 'AA+'(arg ); Stable Outlook. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a service to investors. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 16, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria