FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P: India-based issuers are 19 pct of potential fallen angls
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 19, 2012 / 7:46 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P: India-based issuers are 19 pct of potential fallen angls

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 19 - The number of global fallen angels increased to 20 (through June
8)--five more than our previous report, said an article published today by
Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research, titled "Fallen Angels In
Emerging And Developed Markets, Including The U.S. And Europe: Indian Issuers
Account For 19% Of The Potential Fallen Angels." 

The 20 fallen angels account for $206.3 (EUR165) billion in rated debt. We 
define fallen angels as issuers Standard & Poor's Ratings Services downgrades 
to speculative grade from investment grade. 

"Potential fallen angels--issuers rated 'BBB-' with either negative outlooks 
or ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications--total 48 and is one less 
than the total for the same period in 2011," said Diane Vazza, head of 
Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research. "Of these, nine (19%) are 
based in India: the Republic of India and eight India-based banks." In April, 
Standard & Poor's revised its outlook on the 'BBB-' long-term sovereign credit 
rating on India--which is one notch above speculative grade--to negative from 
stable. The rating action reflected India's lower GDP growth prospects and the 
risk of erosion in its external liquidity and fiscal flexibility. Slowing GDP 
growth and political roadblocks to economic policymaking could put India at 
risk of losing its investment-grade rating (see "Will India Be The First BRIC 
Fallen Angel?," published June 8, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal). 

We added two entities to the potential fallen angels list since our last 
report and removed seven. The 48 potential fallen angels have $159.5 (EUR127.6) 
billion in rated debt. By region, Europe has the most potential fallen angels, 
with 17 as of June 8. The bank sector leads by number of potential fallen 
angels, with 17. Of the companies on the potential fallen angels list, 11 are 
constituents of various Standard & Poor's indices.
 

The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.