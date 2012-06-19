FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch updates future flow securitization rating criteria
#Market News
June 19, 2012 / 8:21 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch updates future flow securitization rating criteria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 19 - Fitch Ratings has published the latest version of its future flow
securitization rating criteria. This report updates and replaces the prior
criteria by the same name dated June 24, 2011.

There have been no substantial changes from the previous version, and therefore,
Fitch expects no impact on existing ratings.

The report outlines Fitch's approach to rating future flow securitizations. When
rating a future flow transaction, Fitch uses a multidisciplinary approach led by
Fitch's structured finance team.

The report, 'Future Flow Securitization Rating Criteria', is available at
'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the link above.

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Future Flow Securitization Rating
Criteria

