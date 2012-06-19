TEXT-S&P rates Marriott Vacation Club Owner 2012-1 notes

OVERVIEW -- Marriott Vacation Club Owner Trust 2012-1's note issuance is a securitization backed by a pool consisting of vacation ownership interval (timeshare) loans. -- We assigned our preliminary ratings to the class A and B notes. -- The preliminary ratings reflect our view of the transaction's credit enhancement that is available in the form of overcollateralization, the subordination for the class A notes, the reserve accounts, and the available excess spread, among other factors. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) June 19, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary ratings to Marriott Vacation Club Owner Trust 2012-1's $200 million timeshare loan-backed notes (see list). The note issuance is a securitization backed by a pool consisting of vacation ownership interval (timeshare) loans. The preliminary ratings are based on information as of June 19, 2012. Subsequent information may result in the assignment of final ratings that differ from the preliminary ratings. The preliminary ratings reflect our view of the credit enhancement that is available in the form of overcollateralization, the subordination for the class A notes, the reserve accounts, and the available excess spread. The preliminary ratings are also based on our opinion of Marriott Ownership Resorts Inc.'s servicing ability and experience in the timeshare market. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Presale: Marriott Vacation Club Owner Trust 2012-1, June 19, 2012 -- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, May 31, 2012 -- Global Investment Criteria For Temporary Investments In Transaction Accounts, May 31, 2012 -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011 -- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, May 3, 2010 -- Standard & Poor's Revises Criteria Methodology For Servicer Risk Assessment, May 28, 2009 -- Legal Criteria For U.S. Structured Finance Transactions: Overview Of Legal Criteria For U.S. Structured Finance Transactions, Oct. 1, 2006 -- Rating Criteria For U.S. Timeshare Loan Securitizations, Oct. 8, 2003 PRELIMINARY RATINGS ASSIGNED Marriott Vacation Club Owner Trust 2012-1 Class Rating Amount (mil. $) A A (sf) 176.800 B BBB (sf) 23.200