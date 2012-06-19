FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Marriott Vacation Club Owner 2012-1 notes
#Market News
June 19, 2012 / 9:01 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P rates Marriott Vacation Club Owner 2012-1 notes

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

OVERVIEW
     -- Marriott Vacation Club Owner Trust 2012-1's note issuance is a 
securitization backed by a pool consisting of vacation ownership interval 
(timeshare) loans.
     -- We assigned our preliminary ratings to the class A and B notes.
     -- The preliminary ratings reflect our view of the transaction's credit 
enhancement that is available in the form of overcollateralization, the 
subordination for the class A notes, the reserve accounts, and the available 
excess spread, among other factors.
 
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) June 19, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 
today assigned its preliminary ratings to Marriott Vacation Club Owner Trust 
2012-1's $200 million timeshare loan-backed notes (see list).

The note issuance is a securitization backed by a pool consisting of vacation 
ownership interval (timeshare) loans.

The preliminary ratings are based on information as of June 19, 2012. 
Subsequent information may result in the assignment of final ratings that 
differ from the preliminary ratings.

The preliminary ratings reflect our view of the credit enhancement that is 
available in the form of overcollateralization, the subordination for the 
class A notes, the reserve accounts, and the available excess spread. The 
preliminary ratings are also based on our opinion of Marriott Ownership 
Resorts Inc.'s servicing ability and experience in the timeshare market.

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT  

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 
securities.

The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating 
report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

     -- Presale: Marriott Vacation Club Owner Trust 2012-1, June 19, 2012
     -- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, May 31, 2012
     -- Global Investment Criteria For Temporary Investments In Transaction 
Accounts, May 31, 2012
     -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011
     -- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, May 3, 2010
     -- Standard & Poor's Revises Criteria Methodology For Servicer Risk 
Assessment, May 28, 2009
     -- Legal Criteria For U.S. Structured Finance Transactions: Overview Of 
Legal Criteria For U.S. Structured Finance Transactions, Oct. 1, 2006
     -- Rating Criteria For U.S. Timeshare Loan Securitizations, Oct. 8, 2003
 
 
PRELIMINARY RATINGS ASSIGNED
Marriott Vacation Club Owner Trust 2012-1
 
Class     Rating       Amount (mil. $)
A         A (sf)               176.800
B         BBB (sf)              23.200

