TEXT-S&P rates CubeSmart proposed notes 'BBB-'
June 19, 2012 / 9:01 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P rates CubeSmart proposed notes 'BBB-'

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

June 19 - OVERVIEW
     -- We assigned our 'BBB-' rating to CubeSmart's  proposed $250
million senior unsecured notes due 2022.
     -- The company plans to use the proceeds from the offering to repay 
outstanding borrowings under its unsecured credit facility and for general 
corporate purposes, which may include acquisitions, investments in joint 
ventures, and repaying other debt.
 
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) June 19, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 
today assigned its 'BBB-' rating to a proposed $250 million senior unsecured 
note offering by CubeSmart. The proposed notes have a 10-year term and carry 
the traditional REIT covenant package.

The company plans to use the proceeds from the offering to repay outstanding 
borrowings under its unsecured credit facility and for general corporate 
purposes, which may include acquisitions, investments in joint ventures, and 
repaying other debt. As of June 15, 2012, the balance on the company's $300 
million revolving credit facility was $129 million following the early 
repayment of $163.6 million of mortgage loans due in the third quarter of 2012.

Wayne, Pa.-based CubeSmart (formerly U-Store-It Trust) is one of the five 
largest self-storage operators in the U.S. As of March 31, 2012, it had 376 
properties encompassing over 24.8 million rentable square feet in 26 states 
and the District of Columbia. The company also manages 102 properties through 
third-party management contracts. While the company is smaller than many REITs 
we rate (equity market capitalization of approximately $1.5 billion), 
CubeSmart maintains a geographically diverse portfolio of properties with 
concentrations in Florida (16%), New York (14%), California (11%), and Texas 
(9%), based on revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2012.

Our stable ratings outlook on CubeSmart reflects our expectation for 
relatively steady cash flow given the progress the company has made toward 
improving occupancy levels and enhancing the quality of its portfolio. We 
would consider lowering the rating if the company's coverage measures fall 
below 2.4x for an extended period, perhaps due to macroeconomic weakness that 
result in occupancy and rental rate declines. We would also consider a 
downgrade if the company increases dividends to a level that reduces total 
coverage below 1.0x, or if CubeSmart pursued another large leveraged 
acquisition that sustained debt-to-EBITDA above currently projected levels. 
While less likely in the near term, consideration for raising our rating would 
hinge on the REIT's continued lease-up of the portfolio such that 
profitability metrics improved to peer levels, demonstrated access to broader 
sources of capital, an extended average debt tenor, and some debt reduction.

For our most recent report on CubeSmart, please see our summary analysis 
published June 18, 2012.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
     -- Industry Report Card: Improvements in Operating Fundamentals Bode Well 
for North American REITs, published May 4, 2012.
     -- Issuer Ranking: North American REITs And Real Estate Operating 
Companies, Strongest To Weakest, published April 30, 2012.
     -- Credit FAQ: How Standard & Poor's Applies Its Liquidity Descriptors 
For Global Corporate Issuers To North American Real Estate Companies, 
published Oct. 12, 2011.
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporate Issuers, published Sept. 8, 2011.
     -- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Rating Real Estate Companies, 
published June 21, 2011.

RATINGS LIST

CubeSmart
  Corporate credit rating                   BBB-/Stable/--

RATING ASSIGNED

CubeSmart
CubeSmart L.P.
  $250 mil. sr. unsecured notes due 2022    BBB-


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

