TEXT-Fitch revises BMB Investment Bank outlook to positive
#Market News
November 15, 2012 / 2:45 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch revises BMB Investment Bank outlook to positive

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Nov 15 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed BMB Investment Bank's Long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) at 'B-' and revised the Outlook to Positive from Stable. At
the same time, the agency has affirmed the Viability Rating (VR) at 'b-'. A full
list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary.

RATING ACTION RATIONALE
The revision of the Outlook to Positive reflects the bank's success in
de-leveraging its balance sheet, paying down legacy financial obligations and
funding commitments as and when they fall due and reducing its reliance on
investments in private equity funds to drive profitability. Fitch notes the
increasing contribution to operating revenues from more stable fees and
commissions in 2011 and H112, following BMB's change of strategy to develop new
business lines, which include trade finance, capital markets trading activities
and asset management.

RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VR AND SUPPORT RATING
BMB's IDRs are driven by its VR, and so the Long-term IDR is highly sensitive to
any rating action on the VR. The Support Rating is based on Fitch's view that
BMB would be highly unlikely to receive solvency support from the Bahraini
authorities, if needed, given its wholesale bank status.

BMB's VR reflects its small but growing wholesale banking franchise, relatively
high exposure to market risk, concentrated wholesale funding profile and small
equity base. The agency also considers the bank's achievements in reducing its
exposure to private-equity commitments, its improving operating performance
since the change in management in 2009 and success in the implementation of its
new corporate strategy which includes, amongst others, diversifying earnings
into more stable, recurring revenue streams.

Upside potential for the VR could arise from diversification of the bank's major
wholesale funding sources, which remains limited at present. Continued progress
in growing the bank's franchise could also be a positive rating driver. Downside
risk to the VR is limited considering its low level.

In H112, net income was USD1.8m (H112: USD1.5m on an underlying basis), with a
growing contribution to profitability from fees and commissions. Fitch
recognises BMB's success in materially cutting operating costs in recent years,
but notes that its cost/income ratio remains relatively high (H112: 64%) and
will continue to be so until the bank sufficiently grows its revenues. At
end-H112, investments in proprietary private equity funds still represented
about one-third of total assets, with a large portion of the portfolio expected
to be realised within the next 24 months.

Fitch considers BMB's funding profile as a relative weakness in its risk
indicators, given its undiversified nature. The bank has been largely funded by
a government and a quasi-government entity (obtained pre-2008), which amounted
to 56% of total non-equity funding at end-H112. Following the rescheduling of
its obligations in 2010/2011, BMB fully repaid the final instalment of a
significant legacy quasi-government term deposit during H112, and a legacy term
finance facility is expected to be fully repaid in March 2013. The bank has
since been able to attract alternative sources of funding in the form of
interbank lines and repurchase agreements (repos) obtained against its trading
book. The switch in BMB's business model to shorter-term trade finance
activities, together with its portfolio of liquid assets, has notably improved
the bank's liquidity profile, with 46% of BMB's total assets now maturing in one
year or less (32% in three months or less). Additional anticipated private
equity redemptions in 2013 and 2014 should further improve the liquidity of
BMB's balance sheet.

Fitch notes BMB's comfortable capital position, with regulatory Tier 1 and Fitch
core capital ratios of 24.4% and 30.4%, respectively, at end-H112. Despite this
cushion, capital may need to be boosted if the bank is to support meaningful
business growth, in Fitch's view.

Established in 1982, BMB is a small, niche wholesale bank operating from a
single branch in Bahrain. It offers its Middle-East-based high-net-worth and
institutional clients a range of trade finance, asset management and investment
banking services. BMB's shares are listed on the Bahrain Stock Exchange. Al
Fawares Holding, a Kuwaiti conglomerate, is BMB's main shareholder with a 64.5%
holding.

The rating actions are as follows:

Long-term IDR affirmed at 'B-'; Outlook revised to Positive from Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b-'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'NF'

Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.

Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria", dated 15
August 2012, is available at www.fitchratings.com.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
