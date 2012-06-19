FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S&P revises Banco Votorantim outlk to negative from stable
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
June 19, 2012 / 9:57 PM / 5 years ago

S&P revises Banco Votorantim outlk to negative from stable

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    June 19 (Reuters) - 
Overview
     -- We expect Brazilian-based Banco Votorantim to experience high 
impairment costs as a result of continued weakness in its loan portfolio. 
     -- We are revising our assessment of the bank's risk position to 
"moderate" from "adequate."
     -- We are lowering the bank's stand-alone credit profile to 'bb+' from 
'bbb-'.
     -- We are revising the outlook to negative from stable and affirming our 
'BBB-/A-3' global scale and 'brAAA/brA-1' national scale ratings on the bank.


Rating Action
On June 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on 
Banco Votorantim S.A. (BV) to negative from stable. In addition, we affirmed 
our 'BBB-/A-3' global scale and 'brAAA/brA-1' national scale counterparty 
credit ratings. 

Rationale 
We have revised our risk position score on BV to "moderate" from "adequate" 
(as our criteria define these terms) on its auto loan portfolio's 
deterioration. As a result, we lowered the SACP to 'bb+' from 'bbb-'. The 
outlook revision reflects our expectation that the bank may lose market share 
in its most important business lines to its competitors in the next 12-18 
months. Due to BV's status as a 'moderately strategic' subsidiary of 
Votorantim Participacoes group and strong likelihood that it will receive 
financial support from the group, if necessary, the lower SACP does not affect 
the issuer credit rating because the credit rating now receives a one notch of 
parental uplift above the SACP. This was not the case when SACP was 'bbb-', as 
according to our group methodology criteria, a rating on the 'moderately 
strategic' subsidiary is subject to a one-notch cap below the GCP level of the 
group, which in this case is 'bbb'.

The 'bbb' anchor draws on our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) 
methodology and our view of the economic and industry risk in Brazil, where BV 
operates. The indicative BICRA for Brazil is group '4', according to our 
criteria. One of the factors we base the BICRA group on is our evaluation of 
economic risk. In our opinion, economic improvements and cautious fiscal and 
monetary policies have added to the flexibility the Brazilian economic 
authorities have to manage significant external shocks and potential 
distortions from the current expansionary phase in Brazil. We believe these 
potential risks remain manageable, and a proactive stance from the central 
bank has contained them. With regard to industry risk, sound regulation, 
regulators' good track record, and a high and stable share of core deposits 
support the Brazilian banking industry. At the same time, we consider the 
banking sector's moderate risk appetite as a positive in our assessment.

We currently assess BV's business position as "adequate," which reflects the 
bank's large market share and customer base in its core markets. According to 
the Brazilian central bank, BV is the country's seventh-largest bank in terms 
of total assets (excluding BNDES - the Brazilian Development Bank), with 
Brazilian reais (R$) 113 billion as of March 2012. BV's market share of about 
20% in the auto finance segment places it among the three largest players in 
that segment. Recent changes in legislation, unfavorable market conditions, 
and higher delinquency ratios prompted management to review its strategies and 
models for some of its business lines, primarily auto loans. In our opinion, 
management initiatives-such as review of the auto finance origination model, 
consumer finance policies, process and credit models, collection processes, 
and the consolidation of organizational structures--are necessary but might 
initially result in a lower market share and revenues. Management is 
challenged to balance the potential loss of its share while implementing its 
agenda of initiatives.

Our "moderate" assessment of BV's capital and earnings reflects our 
expectation that the projected risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio will remain 
in between 5.5% and 7% range during the next 12-18 months. This forecast 
reflects the bank's lower profitability in the period due to high credit costs 
and a reduction in origination volumes, but it also assumes shareholder 
support in order to maintain Basel ratio above 13%. 

Risk position is "moderate." The bank's loan portfolio has a low single-name 
concentration, because 60% of it consists of the retail loans. However, the 
largest portion of the retail portfolio is concentrated in auto finance. We 
view auto finance as a highly cyclical segment, which reflects BV's surging 
nonperforming loans ratio to 5.8% in March 2012 from 2.0% in March 2011. We 
expect BV's asset quality ratio will remain close to 6% for 2012.

We consider BV's funding as "average" and liquidity "adequate." Wholesale 
funding continues to support BV's funding base. We view Banco do Brasil's 50% 
stake in the bank as very favorable to its funding, as the partnership has 
helped significantly to increase the flow of deposits to the bank. 
Additionally, BV has a stand-by credit facility with Banco do Brasil, equal to 
its shareholders' equity, which gives the bank additional financial 
flexibility, although it hasn't used it so far. 


Outlook 
The negative outlook reflects the possibility of a downgrade in the next 12 
months, if we consider that management can't reverse the current negative 
trend in the bank's overall financial performance and/or if the bank's 
business stability is affected. This could stem from the bank's loss of market 
share to its competitors or if the bank's asset quality deteriorates further. 
A reduction in the RAC to levels below 5% could also result in a downgrade. We 
could revise the outlook to stable if the asset quality ratios improve, 
profitability strengthens, and the bank maintains its market share.

Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating               BBB-/Negative/A-3

SACP                               bb+
 Anchor                            bbb
 Business Position                 Adequate (0)
 Capital and Earnings              Moderate (-1)
 Risk Position                     Moderate (-1)
 Funding and Liquidity             Average and Adequate (0)

Support                            0
 GRE Support                       0
 Group Support                     1
 Sovereign Support                 0

Additional Factors                 0


Related Criteria And Research
     -- Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, 
Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Group Rating Methodology For Banks, Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Bank Capital Methodology and Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010


Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
                                To                    From
Banco Votorantim S.A.
 Counterparty Credit Rating
  Global scale                  BBB-/Negative/A-3     BBB-/Stable/A-3
  National scale                brAAA/Negative/brA-1  brAAA/Stable/brA-1
 Senior Unsecured               BBB-               


Votorantim Financas S.A.
 Counterparty Credit Rating
  National scale                brAAA/Negative/brA-1        brAAA/Stable/brA-1
 Subordinated                   brAA               

BV Leasing Arrendamento Mercantil S.A.
 Subordinated                   brAA+           

 (Reporting By Joan Gralla)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.