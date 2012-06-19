S&P revises Banco Votorantim outlk to negative from stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) June 19 (Reuters) - Overview -- We expect Brazilian-based Banco Votorantim to experience high impairment costs as a result of continued weakness in its loan portfolio. -- We are revising our assessment of the bank's risk position to "moderate" from "adequate." -- We are lowering the bank's stand-alone credit profile to 'bb+' from 'bbb-'. -- We are revising the outlook to negative from stable and affirming our 'BBB-/A-3' global scale and 'brAAA/brA-1' national scale ratings on the bank. Rating Action On June 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Banco Votorantim S.A. (BV) to negative from stable. In addition, we affirmed our 'BBB-/A-3' global scale and 'brAAA/brA-1' national scale counterparty credit ratings. Rationale We have revised our risk position score on BV to "moderate" from "adequate" (as our criteria define these terms) on its auto loan portfolio's deterioration. As a result, we lowered the SACP to 'bb+' from 'bbb-'. The outlook revision reflects our expectation that the bank may lose market share in its most important business lines to its competitors in the next 12-18 months. Due to BV's status as a 'moderately strategic' subsidiary of Votorantim Participacoes group and strong likelihood that it will receive financial support from the group, if necessary, the lower SACP does not affect the issuer credit rating because the credit rating now receives a one notch of parental uplift above the SACP. This was not the case when SACP was 'bbb-', as according to our group methodology criteria, a rating on the 'moderately strategic' subsidiary is subject to a one-notch cap below the GCP level of the group, which in this case is 'bbb'. The 'bbb' anchor draws on our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) methodology and our view of the economic and industry risk in Brazil, where BV operates. The indicative BICRA for Brazil is group '4', according to our criteria. One of the factors we base the BICRA group on is our evaluation of economic risk. In our opinion, economic improvements and cautious fiscal and monetary policies have added to the flexibility the Brazilian economic authorities have to manage significant external shocks and potential distortions from the current expansionary phase in Brazil. We believe these potential risks remain manageable, and a proactive stance from the central bank has contained them. With regard to industry risk, sound regulation, regulators' good track record, and a high and stable share of core deposits support the Brazilian banking industry. At the same time, we consider the banking sector's moderate risk appetite as a positive in our assessment. We currently assess BV's business position as "adequate," which reflects the bank's large market share and customer base in its core markets. According to the Brazilian central bank, BV is the country's seventh-largest bank in terms of total assets (excluding BNDES - the Brazilian Development Bank), with Brazilian reais (R$) 113 billion as of March 2012. BV's market share of about 20% in the auto finance segment places it among the three largest players in that segment. Recent changes in legislation, unfavorable market conditions, and higher delinquency ratios prompted management to review its strategies and models for some of its business lines, primarily auto loans. In our opinion, management initiatives-such as review of the auto finance origination model, consumer finance policies, process and credit models, collection processes, and the consolidation of organizational structures--are necessary but might initially result in a lower market share and revenues. Management is challenged to balance the potential loss of its share while implementing its agenda of initiatives. Our "moderate" assessment of BV's capital and earnings reflects our expectation that the projected risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio will remain in between 5.5% and 7% range during the next 12-18 months. This forecast reflects the bank's lower profitability in the period due to high credit costs and a reduction in origination volumes, but it also assumes shareholder support in order to maintain Basel ratio above 13%. Risk position is "moderate." The bank's loan portfolio has a low single-name concentration, because 60% of it consists of the retail loans. However, the largest portion of the retail portfolio is concentrated in auto finance. We view auto finance as a highly cyclical segment, which reflects BV's surging nonperforming loans ratio to 5.8% in March 2012 from 2.0% in March 2011. We expect BV's asset quality ratio will remain close to 6% for 2012. We consider BV's funding as "average" and liquidity "adequate." Wholesale funding continues to support BV's funding base. We view Banco do Brasil's 50% stake in the bank as very favorable to its funding, as the partnership has helped significantly to increase the flow of deposits to the bank. Additionally, BV has a stand-by credit facility with Banco do Brasil, equal to its shareholders' equity, which gives the bank additional financial flexibility, although it hasn't used it so far. Outlook The negative outlook reflects the possibility of a downgrade in the next 12 months, if we consider that management can't reverse the current negative trend in the bank's overall financial performance and/or if the bank's business stability is affected. This could stem from the bank's loss of market share to its competitors or if the bank's asset quality deteriorates further. A reduction in the RAC to levels below 5% could also result in a downgrade. We could revise the outlook to stable if the asset quality ratios improve, profitability strengthens, and the bank maintains its market share. Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer Credit Rating BBB-/Negative/A-3 SACP bb+ Anchor bbb Business Position Adequate (0) Capital and Earnings Moderate (-1) Risk Position Moderate (-1) Funding and Liquidity Average and Adequate (0) Support 0 GRE Support 0 Group Support 1 Sovereign Support 0 Additional Factors 0 Related Criteria And Research -- Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Group Rating Methodology For Banks, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Bank Capital Methodology and Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From Banco Votorantim S.A. Counterparty Credit Rating Global scale BBB-/Negative/A-3 BBB-/Stable/A-3 National scale brAAA/Negative/brA-1 brAAA/Stable/brA-1 Senior Unsecured BBB- Votorantim Financas S.A. Counterparty Credit Rating National scale brAAA/Negative/brA-1 brAAA/Stable/brA-1 Subordinated brAA BV Leasing Arrendamento Mercantil S.A. Subordinated brAA+