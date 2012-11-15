FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P: Community Health Service ratings unaffected by amendment
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
Commentary
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 15, 2012 / 5:31 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P: Community Health Service ratings unaffected by amendment

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 15 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on
U.S. hospital operator Community Health Systems Inc. (B+/Stable/--) are
unaffected by the company's proposed bank amendment that would revise its debt
covenants. Most notably, the company is seeking to prevent the stepdown in its
leverage covenant to 5x from 5.5x on Dec. 31, 2013. The amendment would replace
that stepdown with a stepdown to 5.25x on Jan. 1, 2015, remaining at that level
for the life of the facility. In our view, the avoidance of this near-term
stepdown adds to our confidence that Community's cushion on this covenant will
remain over 15%, supporting our "adequate" liquidity profile (based on our
criteria).

The rating on Community is based on our assessment of the company's business 
risk profile as "fair," reflecting its relatively diversified hospital 
portfolio as well as its significant reimbursement risk. We consider the 
financial risk profile as "highly leveraged," reflecting leverage above 5x and 
funds from operations to lease-adjusted debt at a stable level near 14%. 
Community owns and operates acute care hospitals.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.