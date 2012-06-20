FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P: review of global ABCP market reveals mixed trends
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 20, 2012 / 2:16 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P: review of global ABCP market reveals mixed trends

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 20 - Asset-backed commercial paper (ABCP) programs have performed
relatively well over the past five years, but issuance has declined
significantly due to the global banking and evolving regulatory environments,
according to a recently published report by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services. 

Since the beginning of 2008, ABCP outstanding has decreased by more than 70% 
and Standard & Poor's has withdrawn more than 200 ABCP ratings globally. 
During 2011 alone, the number of ABCP issuances that Standard & Poor's rates 
fell by 22 conduits and the overall amount of ABCP outstanding shrunk by 5.6% 
globally.

Even so, certain trends are emerging, particularly in North America, which 
accounts for 57% of the global ABCP market. Several North American-based 
multiseller conduits introduced issuances with varying execution features, 
including callable, puttable, and extendible notes. These features help ABCP 
programs manage their regulatory liquidity requirements and the duration of 
their liabilities.

The full article, "An In-Depth Review Of The Global ABCP Market Reveals Mixed 
Trends During 2011," was published on June 19, 2012. 
 
 
 The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. 
Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media 
representative provided.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.