TEXT-S&P affirms AutoTrader.com 'BB+' rating
June 20, 2012

TEXT-S&P affirms AutoTrader.com 'BB+' rating

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

     -- U.S. online automotive advertising company AutoTrader Group Inc. has 
filed an SEC Form S-1 for an IPO. 
     -- It intends to use the proceeds to repay debt and fund general 
corporate purposes.
     -- We are affirming our 'BB+' corporate credit rating on the company; the 
outlook remains negative.
     -- The negative outlook reflects our view that AutoTrader.com will 
maintain its strong operating fundamentals and an adequate cushion of 
compliance with financial covenants, but that covenant headroom could remain 
relatively narrow for the rating over the balance of 2012.

Rating Action
On June 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB+' rating 
on Atlanta-based AutoTrader.com Inc. The rating outlook remains negative.

Rationale
The affirmation and negative outlook reflect our expectation of likely 
continued narrow covenant headroom relative to the rating over the remainder 
of 2012, following the $400 million debt-financed dividend in April 2012 and 
not factoring in any debt repayment from the proceeds of a potential IPO.

AutoTrader.com's leading market share, strong brand, and high conversion of 
EBITDA into discretionary cash flow support our view that the company's 
business risk profile is "fair," (based on our criteria). We assess 
AutoTrader.com's financial profile as "aggressive" because of its acquisitive 
growth strategy in the highly competitive online auto advertising industry, 
which has low barriers to entry.

We continue to factor into the rating implied support from Cox Enterprises 
Inc., which maintains operating control. We would rate AutoTrader.com in the 
'BB' category on a stand-alone basis. While we do not view the AutoTrader.com 
debt as a Cox obligation, given the significant value of its ownership 
position, we believe Cox has incentives to provide some degree of credit 
support to AutoTrader.com.

AutoTrader.com is the world's largest automotive classifieds marketplace and 
consumer information Web site. Its business is subject to intense competition 
in the online automotive classifieds market from other online sites, as well 
as traditional print and newspaper classified advertising. AutoTrader.com's 
concentration of earnings from this market and some cyclicality in the 
business are also key risks. Although the company has benefited from the shift 
in advertising toward online platforms and away from print, traditional media 
still captures the majority of automotive advertising. AutoTrader.com 
generates roughly 65% of its revenues from auto dealers, largely from 
relatively stable monthly subscriptions. The next largest source of 
AutoTrader.com's revenue is Kelley Blue Book (accounting for 14% of revenues), 
which provides vehicle pricing information and operates KBB.com. The company 
has a diverse revenue stream, with no client accounting for more than 2% of 
revenues, and a strong EBITDA margin that we expect will remain steady, if not 
expand.

For 2012, we expect revenue and EBITDA to grow 10% or more, reflecting growth 
across all segments. We estimate high-single-digit percentage growth in dealer 
sales as a result of 2%-3% growth in dealer penetration and an increase in 
revenue per dealer from the sale of additional services. We also forecast 
double-digit growth rates at the Kelley Blue Book and vAuto business segments 
related to new product offerings, increased advertising rates, additional page 
views, and some cross-selling opportunities with the core AutoTrader business. 
We believe the EBITDA margin will remain around 29%, but that it could 
potentially expand slightly because of the company's operating leverage.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2012, revenue and EBITDA increased 13% and 
17%, respectively, year over year. Revenue from the Digital Media segment grew 
7% due to higher revenues at autotrader.com and kbb.com, and revenue from the 
Software Solutions segment grew 77%, with the benefit of the VinSolutions 
acquisition in the second quarter of 2011. For the quarter, the EBITDA margin 
increased slightly to 29% as increased costs due to the VinSolutions 
acquisition were more than offset by the containment of sales and marketing 
expenses.

Pro forma for the recent debt-financed dividend, lease-adjusted leverage was 
around 4x as of March 31, 2012. We believe that debt leverage will decline to 
the mid-3x area over the next 12 to 18 months from EBITDA growth and a modest 
decline in debt balances. Pro forma for the recent debt-financed dividend, 
EBITDA coverage of interest expense was roughly 7x. We expect interest 
coverage to increase to the mid-7x area in 2012. Conversion of EBITDA to 
discretionary cash flow has been high, at slightly over 50%, and we expect the 
conversion rate to remain in this area.

Liquidity
AutoTrader.com has "adequate" liquidity to cover its needs in the 
near-to-intermediate term, even in the event of moderate unforeseen EBITDA 
declines. Our assessment of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the 
following expectations and assumptions:
     -- We expect sources to cover uses for the upcoming 12 to 24 months by at 
least 1.2x.
     -- We also expect net sources to be positive, even if EBITDA drops 15% 
over the next 12 months.
     -- Headroom under the company's financial covenants could withstand a 15% 
drop in EBITDA.
     -- Because of AutoTrader.com's high conversion of EBITDA to discretionary 
cash flow, we believe it could absorb low-probability, high-impact shocks.
     -- In our opinion, the company has a generally satisfactory standing in 
the credit markets.

Sources of liquidity include our expectation of roughly $240 million in funds 
from operations in 2012 and borrowing availability of about $130 million under 
the revolving credit facility due 2015. We believe AutoTrader.com will keep 
generating good discretionary cash flow of around $150 million in 2012, 
despite an increase in interest expense.

We expect the company's cushion of compliance with its debt-to-EBITDA covenant 
will grow somewhat from the 16% level, pro forma for the debt-financed 
dividend, as of March 31, 2012, sufficient to comply with the step-down to 4x 
in the fourth quarter, with slightly more than 15% headroom. The covenant 
steps down finally to 3.5x on Dec. 31, 2013. We believe the company could 
maintain compliance with the step-down to 3.5x, but that the margin of 
compliance could become thin if the rate of EBITDA growth slows to less than 
10% over the next two years.

We believe debt maturities are manageable, based on our discretionary cash 
flow expectations over the next few years. Annual amortization of debt is 
between $32 million and $66 million, until the term loan A matures in 2015.

Outlook
The rating outlook is negative, reflecting our expectation that AutoTrader.com 
will continue under moderate covenant pressure throughout 2012. We could lower 
the rating if, notwithstanding the IPO, the margin of covenant compliance 
narrows to less than 15% (taking into account the fourth quarter 2012 leverage 
test step-down), as a result of operating performance trends. 

We could revise the outlook to stable if management adopts a more moderate 
financial policy, reduces debt leverage with discretionary cash flow, and 
re-establishes a margin of compliance above 20% while meeting covenant 
step-downs. This could be the result of the completion of an IPO with the 
proceeds being used to repay debt along with operating performance above our 
expectations. 

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed

AutoTrader.com Inc.
 Corporate Credit Rating                BB+/Negative/--    
 Senior Secured                         BB+                
   Recovery Rating                      3                  


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

