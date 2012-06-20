TEXT-S&P affirms AutoTrader.com 'BB+' rating

Overview -- U.S. online automotive advertising company AutoTrader Group Inc. has filed an SEC Form S-1 for an IPO. -- It intends to use the proceeds to repay debt and fund general corporate purposes. -- We are affirming our 'BB+' corporate credit rating on the company; the outlook remains negative. -- The negative outlook reflects our view that AutoTrader.com will maintain its strong operating fundamentals and an adequate cushion of compliance with financial covenants, but that covenant headroom could remain relatively narrow for the rating over the balance of 2012. Rating Action On June 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB+' rating on Atlanta-based AutoTrader.com Inc. The rating outlook remains negative. Rationale The affirmation and negative outlook reflect our expectation of likely continued narrow covenant headroom relative to the rating over the remainder of 2012, following the $400 million debt-financed dividend in April 2012 and not factoring in any debt repayment from the proceeds of a potential IPO. AutoTrader.com's leading market share, strong brand, and high conversion of EBITDA into discretionary cash flow support our view that the company's business risk profile is "fair," (based on our criteria). We assess AutoTrader.com's financial profile as "aggressive" because of its acquisitive growth strategy in the highly competitive online auto advertising industry, which has low barriers to entry. We continue to factor into the rating implied support from Cox Enterprises Inc., which maintains operating control. We would rate AutoTrader.com in the 'BB' category on a stand-alone basis. While we do not view the AutoTrader.com debt as a Cox obligation, given the significant value of its ownership position, we believe Cox has incentives to provide some degree of credit support to AutoTrader.com. AutoTrader.com is the world's largest automotive classifieds marketplace and consumer information Web site. Its business is subject to intense competition in the online automotive classifieds market from other online sites, as well as traditional print and newspaper classified advertising. AutoTrader.com's concentration of earnings from this market and some cyclicality in the business are also key risks. Although the company has benefited from the shift in advertising toward online platforms and away from print, traditional media still captures the majority of automotive advertising. AutoTrader.com generates roughly 65% of its revenues from auto dealers, largely from relatively stable monthly subscriptions. The next largest source of AutoTrader.com's revenue is Kelley Blue Book (accounting for 14% of revenues), which provides vehicle pricing information and operates KBB.com. The company has a diverse revenue stream, with no client accounting for more than 2% of revenues, and a strong EBITDA margin that we expect will remain steady, if not expand. For 2012, we expect revenue and EBITDA to grow 10% or more, reflecting growth across all segments. We estimate high-single-digit percentage growth in dealer sales as a result of 2%-3% growth in dealer penetration and an increase in revenue per dealer from the sale of additional services. We also forecast double-digit growth rates at the Kelley Blue Book and vAuto business segments related to new product offerings, increased advertising rates, additional page views, and some cross-selling opportunities with the core AutoTrader business. We believe the EBITDA margin will remain around 29%, but that it could potentially expand slightly because of the company's operating leverage. For the quarter ended March 31, 2012, revenue and EBITDA increased 13% and 17%, respectively, year over year. Revenue from the Digital Media segment grew 7% due to higher revenues at autotrader.com and kbb.com, and revenue from the Software Solutions segment grew 77%, with the benefit of the VinSolutions acquisition in the second quarter of 2011. For the quarter, the EBITDA margin increased slightly to 29% as increased costs due to the VinSolutions acquisition were more than offset by the containment of sales and marketing expenses. Pro forma for the recent debt-financed dividend, lease-adjusted leverage was around 4x as of March 31, 2012. We believe that debt leverage will decline to the mid-3x area over the next 12 to 18 months from EBITDA growth and a modest decline in debt balances. Pro forma for the recent debt-financed dividend, EBITDA coverage of interest expense was roughly 7x. We expect interest coverage to increase to the mid-7x area in 2012. Conversion of EBITDA to discretionary cash flow has been high, at slightly over 50%, and we expect the conversion rate to remain in this area. Liquidity AutoTrader.com has "adequate" liquidity to cover its needs in the near-to-intermediate term, even in the event of moderate unforeseen EBITDA declines. Our assessment of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions: -- We expect sources to cover uses for the upcoming 12 to 24 months by at least 1.2x. -- We also expect net sources to be positive, even if EBITDA drops 15% over the next 12 months. -- Headroom under the company's financial covenants could withstand a 15% drop in EBITDA. -- Because of AutoTrader.com's high conversion of EBITDA to discretionary cash flow, we believe it could absorb low-probability, high-impact shocks. -- In our opinion, the company has a generally satisfactory standing in the credit markets. Sources of liquidity include our expectation of roughly $240 million in funds from operations in 2012 and borrowing availability of about $130 million under the revolving credit facility due 2015. We believe AutoTrader.com will keep generating good discretionary cash flow of around $150 million in 2012, despite an increase in interest expense. We expect the company's cushion of compliance with its debt-to-EBITDA covenant will grow somewhat from the 16% level, pro forma for the debt-financed dividend, as of March 31, 2012, sufficient to comply with the step-down to 4x in the fourth quarter, with slightly more than 15% headroom. The covenant steps down finally to 3.5x on Dec. 31, 2013. We believe the company could maintain compliance with the step-down to 3.5x, but that the margin of compliance could become thin if the rate of EBITDA growth slows to less than 10% over the next two years. We believe debt maturities are manageable, based on our discretionary cash flow expectations over the next few years. Annual amortization of debt is between $32 million and $66 million, until the term loan A matures in 2015. Outlook The rating outlook is negative, reflecting our expectation that AutoTrader.com will continue under moderate covenant pressure throughout 2012. We could lower the rating if, notwithstanding the IPO, the margin of covenant compliance narrows to less than 15% (taking into account the fourth quarter 2012 leverage test step-down), as a result of operating performance trends. We could revise the outlook to stable if management adopts a more moderate financial policy, reduces debt leverage with discretionary cash flow, and re-establishes a margin of compliance above 20% while meeting covenant step-downs. This could be the result of the completion of an IPO with the proceeds being used to repay debt along with operating performance above our expectations. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed AutoTrader.com Inc. Corporate Credit Rating BB+/Negative/-- Senior Secured BB+ Recovery Rating 3 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.