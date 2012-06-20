FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P affirms Prudential Asset Resources rankings
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 20, 2012 / 2:41 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P affirms Prudential Asset Resources rankings

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

June 20 - OVERVIEW
     -- We affirmed our STRONG overall ranking on Prudential Asset Resources 
as a commercial loan primary servicer and our ABOVE AVERAGE commercial master 
and special servicer rankings. The outlook for all of the rankings is stable. 
     -- Our overall rankings reflect our STRONG subranking for management and 
organization, our STRONG subranking for primary servicing loan administration, 
and our ABOVE AVERAGE subrankings for master and special servicing loan and 
asset administration.
     -- The servicing company has excellent experience and tenure, a 
comprehensive quality control program, and strong technology utilization. The 
company benefits from institutional backing of the company's parent, 
Prudential Insurance Co. of America.
 
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) June 20, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 
today affirmed its STRONG overall ranking on Prudential Asset Resources (PAR) 
as a commercial loan primary servicer. We also affirmed our ABOVE AVERAGE 
overall rankings on the company as a commercial master servicer and special 
servicer. Our outlook for all of the rankings is stable.

We based our rankings on our favorable assessment of PAR's management and 
organization, which includes a highly experienced staff, good tenure, an 
emphasis on training, efficient technology, and a sound quality control and 
audit framework. In particular, the company's policies and procedures and 
quality assurance team help maintain a highly effective control environment 
designed to ensure compliance, responsiveness, and accuracy.

KEY RANKING FACTORS
Strengths:
     -- Solid breadth and depth of experience and good tenure at management 
level; 
     -- Institutional backing, financial support, and commitment to commercial 
real estate market;
     -- Efficient technology utilization; and
     -- Comprehensive quality control and audit environment.
 
Weaknesses:
     -- Although the company continues to maintain the resources, processes, 
and systems required to fulfill its master servicing duties, PAR's master 
servicing volume is declining. 
 
PAR's primary servicing loan administration operation benefits from a highly 
capable leadership team that is well versed in accepted servicing standards 
and operational risk management. Well-defined procedures, training, and 
effective process automation all contribute to PAR's responsive, high quality 
customer service.

The special servicing team has good experience with all collateral property 
types in a variety of markets. Asset-per-person ratios are low, and the 
company has a successful track record of devising strategies to modify or 
liquidate nonperforming assets.

As of March 31, 2012, PAR serviced approximately 5,478 commercial and 
multifamily mortgage loans totaling $68.8 billion. PAR manages complex deals 
covering a variety of portfolio types that include Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae, 
Ginnie Mae, life insurance company, and on-balance-sheet assets. PAR's 
portfolio includes all major collateral property types located throughout the 
U.S. The active specially serviced loan portfolio consists of 75 loans 
totaling approximately $967 million and four REO assets with a combined unpaid 
principal balance at foreclosure of $82 million. 

OUTLOOK
The outlook is stable for all rankings. We based our outlook on PAR's 
successful track record in managing a diverse commercial mortgage loan 
portfolio for a variety of capital sources and the company's strong control 
environment, continuous process improvement, and technology enhancements. 

RELATED RESEARCH AND CRITERIA
     -- Servicer Evaluation: Prudential Asset Resources, published March 25, 
2010.
     -- Revised Criteria For Including RMBS, CMBS, And ABS Servicers On 
Standard & Poor's Select Servicer List, published April 16, 2009. 
     -- Servicer Evaluation Ranking Criteria: U.S., published Sept. 21, 2004.
     -- Select Servicer List.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.