TEXT - S&P report says U.S. markets appear jittery in runup to fiscal cliff
#Credit Markets
November 15, 2012 / 6:21 PM / in 5 years

TEXT - S&P report says U.S. markets appear jittery in runup to fiscal cliff

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 15 - The U.S. presidential election is over, and all eyes are watching how Congress and the President will resolve the so-called “fiscal cliff.” With this threat looming over the economy and the capital markets, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services is launching a special series of “Capital Markets Updates” called “Fiscal Cliff Notes” that will look at each week’s events in Washington and see how the capital markets are performing relative to Election Day. (Watch the related CreditMatters TV segment of “Fiscal Cliff Notes” dated Nov. 14, 2012.)

This week’s report, just published on RatingsDirect, says that our base case has long called for Congress to reach a compromise by year end. Last week, the President and Congress implied that they were willing to talk. All things being equal then, the markets should not register a noticeable change, if any. But there has been a slight shift.

In addition to the corporate bond spreads, “Fiscal Cliff Notes” will track the weekly changes to yields on U.S. government 10-year maturities. So far, yields have also moved slightly. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

