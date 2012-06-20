TEXT-Fitch: Europe CDS see relief after Greece vote

June 20 - Link to Fitch Solutions' Report: Fitch Solutions' Risk and Performance MonitorJune 20 - Greece's recent election results helped bring global credit default swap (CDS) spreads in this past week, according to Fitch Solutions in its latest Risk and Performance Monitor. Global CDS spreads came in 1.2%, with CDS on European sovereigns rebounding 2%, on average. 'Greece's election results over the weekend helped relieve some CDS pressure,' said Author and Director Diana Allmendinger. Western European sovereigns that saw improved spread performance were France, Portugal and Germany. Conversely, 'Spreads on Spain are still under pressure, coming out another 4%, while Spanish banks saw spreads move out 3% ,' said Allmendinger. Fitch Solutions' Risk and Performance Monitor is a report that gauges CDS market sentiment and spread movement among major companies and sovereigns throughout the world on a weekly basis. The Risk and Performance Monitor is part of Fitch Solutions' Risk and Performance Platform, which provides a single point of access for CDS pricing data, market indicators of credit quality from a suite of market implied ratings models, as well as portfolio monitoring features. The 'Fitch Risk and Performance Monitor' is available by clicking on the above link. Additional insightful market data and analysis is available at '' Fitch Solutions, a division of the Fitch Group, focuses on the development of fixed-income products and services, bringing to market a wide range of data, analytical tools and related services. The division is also the distribution channel for Fitch Ratings content. The Fitch Group also includes Fitch Ratings and is a majority-owned subsidiary of Fimalac, S.A. For additional information, please visit 'www.fitchsolutions.com'; 'www.fitchratings.com'; and 'www.fimalac.com'.