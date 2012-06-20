TEXT-S&P: Choice Hotels International rating cut to 'BB+'

June 20 - Overview -- U.S.-based Choice Hotels International Inc. plans to pay a $600 million special dividend financed with a proposed $400 million notes issue and a senior secured credit facility. -- We are lowering our corporate credit rating on the company to 'BB+' from 'BBB' and assigning our 'BB' issue-level rating to the proposed senior notes. -- We are also lowering our issue-level rating on the company's existing senior notes to 'BB+' and placing that rating on CreditWatch pending the transactions' completion, at which time we expect to lower this rating to 'BB'. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that credit measures will be in line with the current 'BB+' rating through at least 2013. Rating Action On June 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate credit rating on Silver Spring, Md.-headquartered Choice Hotels International Inc. to 'BB+' from 'BBB'. The outlook is stable. We assigned the company's proposed $400 million senior unsecured notes due 2022 our 'BB' issue-level rating (one notch below the corporate credit rating) and our '5' recovery rating, reflecting our expectation of modest (10% to 30%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. We assumed that Choice would complete a $350 million senior secured credit facility as indicated in the notes offering memorandum, and we incorporated this priority debt into our recovery analysis on the notes. We lowered our issue-level rating on Choice's existing $250 million senior unsecured notes due 2020 to 'BB+' from 'BBB' to reflect recovery prospects for these notes under Choice's current capital structure, and placed the rating on CreditWatch with negative implications. At the same time, we assigned our '4' recovery rating to the existing notes, reflecting our expectation of average (30% to 50%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. Upon the completion of the transactions, we expect to lower this rating to 'BB' and lower our recovery rating to '5' for these notes. Rationale The downgrade reflects Choice's plan to pay a significant $600 million debt-financed special dividend to shareholders, which signals management's willingness to drive balance sheet leverage above the company's stated financial policy goal and in line with a 'BB+' rating over the intermediate term. Following the completion of the planned debt transactions and the dividend payment, we believe our measure of lease adjusted debt to EBITDA is likely to be just above 4x and funds from operations (FFO) to total adjusted debt will be in the mid-teens percentage area through 2013. These measures are in line with our thresholds for the current rating, of debt to EBITDA between 4.5x and 3.75x and FFO to total debt of 15% to 20%. These credit measures are also in line with an "aggressive" financial risk profile, according to our criteria; as a result, we have lowered our financial risk assessment to aggressive from "intermediate". Expected credit measures compare to total adjusted debt to EBITDA of 1.7x and FFO to total adjusted debt of 40% as of March 2012 (prior to the planned dividend). We expect EBITDA coverage of interest expense to decline to the mid-to-high 4x area in 2012 and 2013 from 16x at March 2012. Partly offsetting the deterioration in the company's financial risk profile is an "adequate" liquidity profile (see liquidity section below) and a "satisfactory" business risk profile, according to our criteria. Our assessment of Choice's business risk profile as satisfactory is based on Choice's large and diverse base of franchised hotels that operate under several different brands, a low capital intensive franchise business model with relatively stable operating cash flow. The cyclical nature of the lodging industry tempers the above factors. The rating incorporates the following operating performance and financial policy expectations: -- We expect U.S. revenue per available room (RevPAR) to increase 5% to 7% in 2012 and in the mid-single digits area in 2013, and that the supply of U.S. hotels rooms will increase less than 1% in 2012 and around 1% in 2013. -- Macroeconomic drivers of our U.S. RevPAR growth expectations are GDP and consumer spending growth estimates of about 2% in 2012 and 2013, and S&P 500 operating earnings growth of 6% in 2012 and 9% in 2013. -- Given current good (albeit moderating) demand patterns and increasing occupancy rates across the U.S. lodging industry, we believe lodging operators, including Choice, should benefit from pricing power in the U.S. well into 2013, absent an economic shock. -- Choice expects domestic new unit growth to be about flat in 2012. -- We have incorporated into the current rating that Choice's RevPAR will increase 5% in 2012 and 4% in 2013. -- We expect EBITDA to increase in the high-single-digit area this year and in the mid single digit area in 2013. -- We believe that Choice is stretching leverage higher than its financial policy range of debt to EBITDA of 3.0x to 3.5x primarily because the company believes RevPAR will grow over the next several years. This would give the company the opportunity to reduce balance sheet leverage over time to within its financial policy range. -- However, our current rating incorporates our belief that Choice will take advantage of a good expected RevPAR environment to make a significant level of investments to grow its brands, and that meaningful leverage reduction could be two or more years away. Choice is one of the largest hotel franchisers in the U.S., with more than 5,000 properties and 392,877 rooms as of March 2012. Its lodging franchise system consists of 10 hotel chains: Comfort-branded hotels, 40% of Choice's domestic rooms; Quality Inn, 23%; EconoLodge, 12%; Sleep Inn, 7%; Clarion, 7%; Rodeway, 6%; Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, 2%; MainStay Suites, less than 1%; Cambria Suites, less than 1%; and the Ascend Collection, less than 1%. Its brands are primarily economy- and midscale-oriented, with good geographic and customer (franchisee) diversity. Choice augments its revenues by adding rooms to its system through brand conversions and newly constructed hotels. In the current environment, we expect room growth to stem primarily from conversions. Choice's franchise business model is less susceptible to fluctuations in the business cycle than a hotel ownership model. Liquidity Based on its likely sources and uses of cash over the next 12 to 18 months and incorporating our performance expectations, Choice has a adequate liquidity profile, according to our criteria. Relevant elements of Choice's liquidity profile include: -- We expect sources of liquidity (including cash and facility availability) to exceed uses by 1.2x or more. -- We expect net sources would be positive even with a 15% drop in EBITDA. -- Compliance with proposed maintenance covenants would survive a 15% drop in EBITDA, in our view. -- The company has good relationships with its banks, in our assessment, and has a satisfactory standing in the credit markets. Choice's primary source of liquidity is internally generated cash flow, cash balances, and revolver availability. We expect it to generate over $100 in free cash flow in 2012 compared to $124 million in 2011. The reduction is from higher expected interest expense from the proposed transactions. At March 2012, cash balances were $91 million. Over the next two years, we anticipate that Choice will have adequate revolver availability (terms under the company's proposed credit facility are not finalized). Choice's stated priorities for using free cash flow are investing in new franchise development, especially for the Cambria brand, and returning value to shareholders through a combination of dividend payments and share repurchases. The company's current annual dividend is about $45 million (in addition to the announced special dividend). Choice repurchased $51 million in common stock in 2011 and $20 million so far in 2012. We believe Choice is likely to forego meaningful share repurchases this year and in 2013 to focus on investment spending, possibly at significantly higher levels than in recent years. Recovery analysis Our recovery report on Choice will be published on RatingsDirect once terms of the company's senior secured credit facility are finalized. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that credit measures will be in line with the current 'BB+' rating through at least 2013. We believe Choice is likely to forego meaningful share repurchases this year and in 2013, but is unlikely to pursue meaningful debt reduction until after 2013 to focus on investment spending in 2012 and 2013, possibly at significantly higher levels than in recent years. Rating downside is limited at this time because we expect RevPAR growth over the next two years, and believe Choice is likely to pursue some level of debt reduction in future periods. The stable outlook reflects our expectation that credit measures will be in line with the current 'BB+' rating through at least 2013. We believe Choice is likely to forego meaningful share repurchases this year and in 2013, but is unlikely to pursue meaningful debt reduction until after 2013 to focus on investment spending in 2012 and 2013, possibly at significantly higher levels than in recent years. Rating downside is limited at this time because we expect RevPAR growth over the next two years, and believe Choice is likely to pursue some level of debt reduction in future periods. However, it may take a few years for Choice to reduce leverage to within its desired leverage range of 3.0x to 3.5x; as a result, rating upside is unlikely over the near term. We could raise our rating if we believe Choice will sustain debt to EBITDA below 3.75x and FFO to debt in the low- to mid-20% range within the subsequent six to 12 months. 