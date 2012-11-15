TEXT-Fitch affirms Port of Seattle, Wash. revs at 'A-'

Nov 15 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A-' rating on $100.175 million of outstanding Port of Seattle (Port) series 2003 special facility revenue bonds (SeaTAC Fuel). The Rating Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS --Essential Airport Assets: SeaTAC Fuel has an effective monopoly on jet fueling services at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport which primarily serves long-haul flights. The closest comparable airport is located approximately 150 miles away. SeaTAC Fuel handled nearly 428 million gallons by more than 24 passenger and cargo carriers in 2011. --Adequate Facilities and Moderate Costs: Fuel storage assets are adequate to meet projected needs. Net member costs, which totaled 2.71 cents per gallon in 2011 and are currently forecast at 2.92 cents for 2012, are comparable to peer fuel facilities. --Strong Protections: The strong structural framework between the airlines using the fuel system and the fuel system operator, including airline reserve deposits and full step-up payments by the member carriers in cases of defaults or delinquencies from non-performing carriers; and the debt service reserve is cash funded equal to one year of debt service. --Narrow Revenue Stream: The special facility bonds do not have recourse to the Port of Seattle's revenues or funds (senior, intermediate, and subordinate airport revenue bonds rated 'AA'/'A+'/'A', with a Stable Outlook by Fitch) and rely only on rental payments at the fuel facility. --Concentrated Fuel Consumption Alaska Airlines' (Alaska) 50% share of the passenger market at the airport is high, though Alaska's fuel consumption is lower at approximately one-third of total gallons. --Uncertain Long-Term Demand: The demand for jet fuel services could decline and members are able to leave the consortium prior to final maturity (2033). WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION --Fuel demand is determined by enplanements and aircraft operations; however, historical enplanement fluctuations have only led to minor changes in the average cost to members. --Carrier bankruptcy risk or a lease termination before the bonds are paid in full could lead to an interruption in cashflow. If the lease terminates due to a permanent shutdown of the airport, repayment of the bonds is required. SECURITY The bonds are secured by facility rent payments derived from charges paid by the SeaTAC airline consortium using the jet fueling facilities at the airport. The proceeds of the series 2003 bonds funded the Port's costs of acquiring, designing, and constructing the jet aircraft fuel storage and delivery facilities. The facility lease payments are approximately $8 million per year. CREDIT UPDATE Currently there are 20 active airline members at SeaTAC Fuel, accounting for more than 96% of total fuel volume at the airport in 2011. There are an additional four non-contracting users which account for the small remaining usage. Fitch views positively the overall large number of member carriers utilizing the fueling system as well as the airport's geographic location and significant demand for long-haul domestic and international passenger service. As compared with peer fueling systems, SeaTAC Fuel has less exposure to short-haul shuttle service that could result in lower gallonage and higher costs due to airlines fueling at alternative locations. Aggregate fuel consumption in 2011 was up 2% to 428 million gallons from 418 million gallons in 2010, which was ahead of expectations. Since 2003, the average fuel consumption has been approximately 438 million gallons. Based on 428 million gallons of usage in 2011, the average net member cost was 2.71 cents per gallon, a level comparable to other airport fuel consortiums.Rating Criteria for Airports