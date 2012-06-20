FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch: Spanish banks stress test teleconference June 21
#Market News
June 20, 2012 / 3:31 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch: Spanish banks stress test teleconference June 21

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 20 - Fitch Ratings is hosting a teleconference on Thursday, 21 June
2012 at 16:00 BST to discuss its recent special report, "Revised Estimates for
Spanish Banks' Domestic Loans Losses".

In summary, Fitch estimates a capital shortfall for the domestic loan portfolio 
of Spanish banks of between EUR50bn to EUR60bn under a new base case and from 
EUR90bn to EUR100bn under a revised Irish stress scenario.  

This report follows Fitch's comment on 7 June 2012, "Fitch: New Base Case 
Indicates Spanish Banks Need EUR50bn to EUR60bn Capital".

Carmen Munoz, Senior Director, and Maria Jose Lockerbie, Managing Director in 
Fitch's Financial Institutions group will speak on the call.

Participants can email any questions in advance of the teleconference to 
steve.hooks@fitchratings.com 

Participants can register for the call in advance using this link:

