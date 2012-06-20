FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P speculative-grade composite spread narrows
June 20, 2012

TEXT-S&P speculative-grade composite spread narrows

June 20 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread tightened by 4
basis points (bps) to 221 bps yesterday, and the speculative-grade composite
spread tightened by 4 bps to 704 bps. By rating, the 'AA' spread contracted by 4
bps to 150 bps, 'A' tightened by 5 bps to 190 bps, and 'BBB' contracted by 4 bps
to 269 bps. The 'BB' spread tightened by 4 bps to 500 bps, 'B' tightened by 5
bps to 742 bps, and 'CCC' tightened by 2 bps to 1,129 bps. 

By industry, financial institutions, banks, and industrials contracted by 4 
bps each to 313 bps, 342 bps, and 319 bps, respectively. Utilities and 
telecommunications tightened by 6 bps each to 224 bps and 352 bps, 
respectively. 

The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their 
highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is above its one-year 
moving average of 208 bps and below its five-year moving average of 243 bps. 
The speculative-grade composite spread is higher than its one-year moving 
average of 675 bps and lower than its five-year moving average of 736 bps. We 
expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the 
speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative 
factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain 
below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an 
increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening 
economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets.



Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the 
world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, 
Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure 
and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with 
information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial 
decisions.(New York Ratings Team)

