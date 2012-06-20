TEXT-Fitch: Duncannon ratings unaffected after buyback

June 20 - Fitch Ratings says that Duncannon CRE CDO I plc's notes' ratings will not be impacted as a result of the recent partial repurchase of Duncannon CRE CDO I plc's class A notes. The notes' ratings are as follows: EUR2.1m Class X (ISIN XS0311199367): 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable EUR0 RCF (no ISIN): 'Bsf'; Outlook Stable EUR177.3m Class A (ISIN XS0311199524): 'Bsf'; Outlook Stable EUR40.0m Class B (ISIN XS0311200710): 'CCsf' EUR40.7m Class C1 (ISIN XS0311202500): 'Csf' EUR20.4m Class C2 (ISIN XS0311203813): 'Csf' EUR21.7m Class D1 (ISIN XS0311204464): 'Csf' EUR21.8m Class D2 (ISIN XS0311204621): 'Csf' EUR22.0m Class D3 (ISIN XS0311204977): 'Csf' EUR23.0m Class E1 (ISIN XS0311206329): 'Csf' EUR23.2m Class E2 (ISIN XS0311206592): 'Csf' As per Condition 7 (h) of the Duncannon CRE CDO I plc prospectus, the issuer may at any time, at the direction of the portfolio manager, purchase senior or mezzanine notes in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions, at a price not exceeding the notes' par value. Under the buyback, the repurchase of a total par value of EUR61.9m of the class A notes was undertaken at a discounted purchase price. The repurchased notes were subsequently cancelled, thereby marginally increasing the available credit enhancement to all rated notes. The buyback follows earlier buybacks of class A notes in 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2012. The repurchase was funded using cash available in the principal collection account and the proceeds from the sale of two portfolio assets. Generally, proceeds in the principal collection account can be used by the portfolio manager to invest in new portfolio assets, limited by the eligibility criteria, or they may be distributed to noteholders, if no such investment opportunity exists. Due to the funding of the repurchase of the class A notes, the amount of principal proceeds available for immediate distribution to the remaining noteholders will be substantially lower. At the same time, noteholders will benefit from an increase in credit enhancement due to the relative increase of assets compared with liabilities in the structure. The second senior and mezzanine par value tests were breaching their limits as of April 2012. Fitch notes that all par value ratios will improve as a result of the repurchase with the second senior par value test expected to return to compliance. Consequently, the amount of interest required to be diverted on future payment dates to the senior notes to cure the par value tests may be reduced. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com