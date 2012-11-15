TEXT-Fitch cuts 5 classes of BSCMS 2006-PWR14

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Nov 15 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded five classes of Bear Stearns Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust, series 2006-PWR14 commercial mortgage pass-through certificates. A detailed list of rating actions follows the end of this release. The downgrades are primarily the result of higher certainty of losses from the specially serviced loans. Fitch modeled losses of 8.4% of the remaining pool and expected losses based on the original pool balance are 10.3%, of which 3.02% are losses realized to date. Fitch designated 72 loans (33.7%) as Fitch Loans of Concern, which include 12 specially serviced loans (6.6%). As of the October 2012 distribution date, the pools' aggregate principal balance has been reduced by 15.1% (including 3.02% of realized losses) to $1.995 billion from $2.096 billion at issuance. Interest shortfalls are affecting classes O through G. There are no loans in the pool that are currently defeased. The largest contributor to Fitch's modeled losses is the specially serviced loan, Philips at Sunrise Shopping Center (3.1% of the pool). The loan is collateralized by a 414,082 square foot (sf) retail center located in Massapequa, NY. The current occupancy has increased to 97% due to some recent leasing activity in 2012. The loan has returned to the special servicer for a second time due to a dispute between the lender and sponsor in regard to loan covenants. The second largest contributor to Fitch's modeled losses is the specially serviced Drury Inn Portfolio (1.6% of the pool) with three properties located in the San Antonio, TX and Albuquerque, NM. The hotels have Drury Inn and Best Western Flags. As of year-end 2011, the portfolio reported occupancy was 51.2%, which is down from 81.1% at issuance. The last reported DSCR by the servicer was 0.51x as of March 2012. The third largest contributor to Fitch's modeled losses is the Ramada Plaza - La Guardia Airport (1%), a 214 room full service hotel located 2.5 miles from the airport. The loan was transferred to the special servicer in January 2010 due to payment default. The loan was modified and returned to the master servicer as corrected in April 2012. Performance remains below issuance with the last reported DSCR by the servicer at .69x as of December 2011. Fitch downgrades the following classes as indicated: --$46.3 million class B to 'CCCsf' from 'Bsf'; RE 80%; --$37 million class D to 'CCsf' from 'CCCsf; RE 0%; --$21.5 million class E to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'; RE 0%; --$24.6 million class F to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'; RE 0%; --$24.6 million class G to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'; RE 0%. Fitch affirms the following classes and revises Recovery Estimates as indicated: --$50.2 million class A-2 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$68.9 million class A-3 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$125 million class A-AB at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$950.9 million class A-4 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$258.5 million class A-1A at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$246.8 million class A-M at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$222.1 million class A-J at 'BBsf'; Outlook Negative from Stable; --$24.7 million class C at 'CCCsf'; RE 0% from RE 80%. Fitch does not rate class P. Class A-1 has paid in full. Class O, N, M, L, K, J, and H remains at 'D' with a Recovery Estimate of 0% due to losses incurred. Fitch has previously withdrawn the ratings on the interest-only classes X-1, X-2 and X-W. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (June 6, 2012); --'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions' (Dec. 21, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria here Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions here (New York Ratings Team)