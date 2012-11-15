FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P industry report card on U.S. large, complex banks
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
Commentary
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 15, 2012 / 9:06 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P industry report card on U.S. large, complex banks

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Nov 15 - U.S. large, complex banks modestly improved their regulatory
capital ratios and overall credit quality in the third quarter, and we expect
bank credit quality to continue to improve through the rest of 2012 and at least
into early next year, said an article published by Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services, titled "U.S. Large, Complex Banks Search For Revenue As Net Interest
Margins Are Likely To Decline." However, top-line revenue growth likely will
remain subpar, in line with our expectation for relatively tepid economic growth
of 2.1% in 2012 and 2.3% in 2013.

"We expect low interest rates will keep pressure on revenues, but earning 
asset growth in the form of commercial and industrial and auto lending should 
partially offset the interest rate downdraft," said Standard & Poor's credit 
analyst Carmen Manoyan. "And higher operating costs related to new regulation 
and mortgage servicing will continue to mitigate the impact of 
expense-reduction initiatives. But we see the opportunity for positive 
operating leverage for some aggressive cost cutters."

"Although we expect credit quality to continue to improve for some loan 
categories, the rate of improvement is slowing as the credit cycle matures, as 
evidenced by more normal charge-off levels," said Ms. Manoyan. We also note 
that capital build should taper off as most large, complex banks estimate that 
they are now approaching anticipated Basel III Tier 1 common capital minimum 
thresholds on a fully phased-in basis (including proposed G-SIB buffers). In 
addition, liquidity should remain well above precrisis levels. 

The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.