TEXT-S&P industry report card on U.S. large, complex banks

Nov 15 - U.S. large, complex banks modestly improved their regulatory capital ratios and overall credit quality in the third quarter, and we expect bank credit quality to continue to improve through the rest of 2012 and at least into early next year, said an article published by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services, titled "U.S. Large, Complex Banks Search For Revenue As Net Interest Margins Are Likely To Decline." However, top-line revenue growth likely will remain subpar, in line with our expectation for relatively tepid economic growth of 2.1% in 2012 and 2.3% in 2013. "We expect low interest rates will keep pressure on revenues, but earning asset growth in the form of commercial and industrial and auto lending should partially offset the interest rate downdraft," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Carmen Manoyan. "And higher operating costs related to new regulation and mortgage servicing will continue to mitigate the impact of expense-reduction initiatives. But we see the opportunity for positive operating leverage for some aggressive cost cutters." "Although we expect credit quality to continue to improve for some loan categories, the rate of improvement is slowing as the credit cycle matures, as evidenced by more normal charge-off levels," said Ms. Manoyan. We also note that capital build should taper off as most large, complex banks estimate that they are now approaching anticipated Basel III Tier 1 common capital minimum thresholds on a fully phased-in basis (including proposed G-SIB buffers). In addition, liquidity should remain well above precrisis levels.