TEXT-S&P: more potential upgrades does not yet signify new rating trend

Nov 15 - The number of entities poised for upgrades increased to 239 as of October 31 from 230 as of October 11, according to Standard & Poor's Ratings Services report published today titled Bond Upgrade Potential In Emerging And Developed Markets, Including The U.S. And Europe: The Increase In Number Of Potential Upgrades Does Not Yet Signify A Reversal In Rating Trend. Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research defines potential upgrades as issuers that are rated 'AA+' to 'B-' with either positive outlooks or on CreditWatch with positive implications. "The count is now up 10% since July 2012," said Diane Vazza, head of Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research. "This is the first time since November 2010 that the number of potential upgrades has increased for three consecutive months." However, it is too early to identify the increase as a shift to an overall positive trend, because the gap between the potential upgrades and downgrades widened as the number of potential downgrades increased to 599 from 589. Moreover, the count of potential upgrades is still significantly lower than the five-year moving average of 243. The number of potential bond upgrades has been in the low-200s since the beginning of 2012, averaging 224 during the past 10 months. This compares with an average of 252 during the last two years and 246 during the last recession (December 2007 through June 2009). The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.