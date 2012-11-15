FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: CLO issuance is up, but there are risks
November 15, 2012 / 9:21 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P: CLO issuance is up, but there are risks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 15 - With the U.S. facing a potential fiscal cliff and Europe dealing
with its debt crisis, the biggest risks facing the U.S. collateralized loan
obligation (CLO) market are macroeconomic, according to a recent structured
credit roundtable discussion hosted by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.
Panelists included senior CLO research analysts from five investment banks that
follow the CLO sector. The report, titled "CLO Issuance Is Booming, But What Are
The Risks?" was published Nov. 8, 2012.

Despite the macroeconomic risks, the panelists maintained a positive outlook 
on the market overall. "Among the five panelists, they projected increased 
issuance volume in 2013," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Stephen 
Anderberg, who moderated the panel. "Their predictions ranged from $50 billion 
to $70 billion of U.S. CLO issuance next year. In addition, they projected a 
stable outlook for the performance of existing transactions."

Besides global macroeconomic risks, the panelists also discussed where they 
see the most value among primary and secondary CLO transactions and different 
places within the CLO capital structure, as well as trends among CLOs issued 
before the credit crisis ("CLOs 1.0") and those issued after ("CLOs 2.0"), and 
differences in expectations for U.S. and European CLOs.

Finally, with new regulations coming to the fore, participants revealed where 
they see the market heading in 2013 and beyond.
 
 The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
