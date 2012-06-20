FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch: Colombian departments' direct debt continues upward trend
June 20, 2012 / 5:56 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch: Colombian departments' direct debt continues upward trend

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 20 - May 2012. Fitch Ratings has published a special report titled
'Colombian Departments' Direct Debt Continues Upward Trend'. 

Fitch sees a systematic growth in Colombian departmental indebtedness. Even so, 
long-term sustainability of the stock of debt continues to be stable.

Departments in Colombia raised their direct debt 55% during the last 
administration (2008-2011). In 2011, total debt raised up to COP3 billion 
(including Bogota, this figure would raise up to COP4.7 billion). Major 
disbursements took place during the last quarter of 2011, explained mainly by 
the conclusion of last administration's four-year development plans. 
Nonetheless, compared to the previous administration (2007), debt rose about 
1.44x. 

Debt-to-departmental GDP ratios have increased during the last four years, 
meaning growing leverage among departments. Debt burden, in relation to economic
output, averages a median of 0.5%. Furthermore, debt in relation to recurrent 
annual resources available has maintained relatively stable through the last 
five years among most departments. Almost all departments still have low ratios 
and for those whose sustainability has deteriorated, Fitch believes it has not 
weakened to alarming levels.

In Fitch's opinion, public policies adopted by the national government to 
control indebtedness in Local and Regional Governments (LRGs) have had a 
positive impact on their credit worthiness. It has prevented subnational 
over-indebtedness problems and further possible consequences.

Fitch expects borrowing to lessen, at least in the short term. As per the new 
royalties general system, LRGs may receive extra resources which must be used to
finance strategic investments. In addition, local interest rates have been 
increasing in order to control possible over-heating of the Colombian economy.

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'

Applicable Criteria and

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
