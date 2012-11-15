TEXT - S&P says U.S. large regional bank earnings up

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 15 - The U.S. large regional banks that Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services rates reported generally good third-quarter financial results, in our opinion, said an article published today, titled U.S. Large Regional Banks’ Lower Credit Provisions Supported Higher Third-Quarter Earnings. “Specifically, earnings remained solid, asset quality continued to improve, tangible common equity ratios increased, and liquidity remained satisfactory, in our view,” said Standard & Poor’s credit analyst Rian Pressman. “In aggregate, net income rose from both the previous quarter and year over year, primarily because of positive credit leverage as net charge-offs continued to exceed loan provisions. Asset quality metrics improved further in the third quarter, and we think this will continue for certain asset classes through 2013.” Earnings retention and stable deposit levels helped capital ratios and liquidity measures in the third quarter. We expect that most of our rated large regional banks will again seek regulatory approval to raise their dividend payments and repurchase shares in 2013. “Loan growth, which had been about 5% for the first and second quarters of 2012, slowed to less than 1% as runoff from commercial real estate and construction loans outpaced the growth in commercial and industrial and consumer loans,” said Mr. Pressman. “We expect loan growth may ease in the fourth quarter.” (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)