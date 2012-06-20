FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch updates recovery analyses for U.S. retailers
#Market News
June 20, 2012 / 6:36 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch updates recovery analyses for U.S. retailers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 20 - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: U.S. Retail Recovery Models --
First-Quarter 2012June 20 - Fitch Ratings has published updated recovery analyses for U.S.
Retailers, including:

--The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc. (BONT) (as of Jan. 28, 2012)
--Burlington Coat Factory Investment Holdings, Inc. (BCF) (as of Oct. 29, 2011)
--Levi Strauss & Co. (as of Feb. 26, 2012)
--Neiman Marcus, Inc. (NMG) (as of Jan. 28, 2012)
--RadioShack Corporation (RSH) (as of Dec. 31, 2011)
--Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) (as of Mar. 3, 2012)
--Sears Holdings Corporation (SHLD) (as of Jan. 28, 2012)
--SUPERVALU Inc. (SVU) (as of Feb. 25, 2012)
--Toys 'R' Us, Inc. (TOY) (as of Jan. 28, 2012)

The interactive recovery analysis worksheets are available at
'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers:

Sectors >> Corporate Finance >> Corporates >> Research

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

The Recovery Ratings reflect the application of Fitch's current criteria which
is available on Fitch's website at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:

--'Corporate Rating Methodology', Aug. 12, 2011;
--'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Nonfinancial Corporate Issuers',
May 12, 2011.

