TEXT-Fitch affirms Montpelier Reinsurance's ratings
#Market News
June 20, 2012

TEXT-Fitch affirms Montpelier Reinsurance's ratings

June 20 - Fitch Ratings today affirmed the 'A-' Insurer Financial Strength
(IFS) rating of Montpelier Reinsurance Ltd. (Montpelier Re), the principal
(re)insurance operating subsidiary of Montpelier Re Holdings Ltd 
(Montpelier) A full list of ratings follows at the end of this release. The
Rating Outlook remains Positive.

Fitch observes that the company reported very good results in the first quarter 
of 2012 that were driven by a strong combined ratio of 58.9%, which benefited 
from light catastrophe losses during the period. The company's reported $107 
million of net earnings in 1Q12, which nearly offsets the $124 million loss 
reported for the full year 2011, when record high international catastrophe 
losses hurt Montpelier's results, along with most other global reinsurers.

Fitch notes favorably that despite Montpelier's 2011 operating loss, capital 
ratios (such as net premium to equity and assets to equity) consistently 
remained well within tolerances for the current rating level. Fitch expects this
trend to continue for the foreseeable future.

Montpelier's ratings reflect the company's solid operating performance and 
internal capital generation over the past several years. Montpelier's ratings 
also recognize Montpelier's significant exposure to earnings and capital 
volatility derived from its property catastrophe reinsurance products, most 
recently evidenced by the company's roughly $352 million of combined catastrophe
losses in 2011, including approximately $250 million from the Japanese and New 
Zealand earthquake events.

Fitch believes that Montpelier uses sound risk management processes to manage 
its exposure to potential catastrophe-related losses by geographic zone and 
relative to its capital base. Fitch observes that the company's share of global 
catastrophe losses over the last several years has been manageable and 
consistent with levels that might be expected from a reinsurer of Montpelier's 
size and focus. This performance lends confidence in Montpelier's approach to 
risk management.

Montpelier's low underwriting and asset leverage enable the company to preserve 
capital during periods that include underwriting and capital market volatility. 
Fitch views Montpelier's balance sheet risk as relatively modest. The company's 
investment portfolio is dominated by highly rated fixed income investments that 
fared well during periods of capital market volatility. There is relatively 
little risk of significant adverse loss development from the company's largely 
short-tail underwriting liabilities.

The Positive Rating Outlook reflects Montpelier's solid long term operating 
performance and the projected benefits of moderate expected pricing improvement 
in Montpelier's core catastrophe and other short tail specialty reinsurance 
lines. The Positive Outlook also recognizes the company's increasingly less 
volatile operating profile relative to comparably rated peers.

Key rating triggers that could result in a ratings upgrade include a return to 
strong overall profitability in 2012, driven by good underwriting results that 
approximate the company's average combined ratio of approximately 86% since 
2007. This assumes that the industry experiences levels of catastrophe losses 
that approach historical norms in 2012.

Such a performance would be viewed favorably if it included a significant 
positive earnings contribution from Montpelier's Lloyd's Syndicate 5151. Fitch 
would view this result as an indication that diversifying specialty 
(re)insurance lines could become an increasingly stabilizing factor in 
Montpelier's overall operating profile going forward. 

If these favorable trends were to transpire and Montpelier's overall 
risk-adjusted capital strength as measured by the company's internal stochastic 
modeling results and traditional operating leverage ratios continued to 
approximate current levels while loss reserve development remained favorable or 
neutral, Fitch could upgrade Montpelier's ratings.

Key rating triggers that could result in a ratings downgrade include weakening 
of overall risk-adjusted capital strength as measured by the company's internal 
stochastic modeling results and traditional operating leverage ratios with 
underwriting leverage (measured by traditional premiums written to equity 
ratios) increasing to levels at or above 1.0 times (x).

Fitch could also downgrade the company's ratings if Montpelier were to suffer 
catastrophe losses that were unfavorably inconsistent with its own internally 
modeled results or that resulted in earnings and/or capital declines that were 
significantly worse than comparably rated peers.

Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Positive Rating Outlook:

Montpelier Re Holdings Ltd

--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+';

--$228,000,000 6.125% senior notes due Aug. 15, 2013 at 'BBB'.

--$150,000,000 8.875% non-cumulative perpetual preferred securities at 'BB+.'

Montpelier Reinsurance Ltd.

--Insurer Financial Strength Rating (IFS) at 'A-'.

Montpelier Capital Trust III

--$100,000,000 floating rate trust preferred securities due March 30, 2036 at 
'BB+.'


Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.  The ratings 
above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has 
been compensated for the provision of the ratings.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
