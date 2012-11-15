TEXT - S&P on Allied Security Holdings

Nov 15 - Standard & Poor’s Rating Services said today that it is maintaining its ratings, including its ‘B’ corporate credit rating, and stable outlook on Conshohocken, Pa.-based Allied Security Holdings LLC following the company’s announcement of an amendment to its first- and second-lien credit facilities, including a $100 million first-lien incremental term loan, the stated purpose of which is to issue a $125 million dividend to investors; the remaining $25 million of the dividend will be funded through an equal contribution from cash and a draw on the existing revolving credit facility. The ratings on privately-held contract security services provider Allied Security reflect our assessment that the company continues to have a “highly leveraged” financial risk profile and a “weak” business risk profile. Our “highly leveraged” financial risk assessment reflects our expectation that the company’s financial policy--which we believe is heavily influenced by its sponsor, Blackstone--will remain aggressive and acquisitive, keeping leverage above 5x over the next two years and other cash flow protection measures weak, but consistent. We assess the company’s business risk profile as weak, reflecting its No. 3 position and narrow business focus in the highly fragmented and competitive contract security officer industry. We believe industry consolidation is under way. As such, competitors with better financial flexibility may attempt to gain market share through acquisitions or other aggressive strategies (i.e., competitive pricing). Tuck-in acquisitions (up to $25 million) will likely continue to be part of Allied Security’s growth strategy, but we believe the company’s highly leveraged capital structure will limit tuck-in acquisitions to about one a year. Our assessment also reflects the industry’s low customer switching costs, low barriers to entry, benefits from high unemployment, and high labor costs. Rising payroll taxes and insurance rates continue to present a drain on expenses in the absence of pricing flexibility. As such, we expect modest EBITDA margin erosion over the next 12 months. The ‘2’ recovery rating and ‘B+’ issue-level rating on Allied Security’s $80 million revolving credit facility due February 2016 and $420 million first-lien term loan due February 2017, and the ‘6’ recovery rating and ‘CCC+’ issue-level rating on the $165 million second-lien term loan due February 2018 remain unchanged. (For the complete corporate credit rating rationale and recovery report, see the summary analysis published July 10, 2012 and the recovery analysis, to be published as soon as possible on RatingsDirect.)