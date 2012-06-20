FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P revises Hudson Products Holdings to stable from negative
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 20, 2012 / 6:51 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P revises Hudson Products Holdings to stable from negative

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

June 20 - Overview
     -- Demand and pricing for U.S.-based Hudson Products Holdings' air-cooled 
heat exchangers (ACHE) has improved.
     -- Hudson has amended its covenants on its revolver and term loan, which 
will allow the company to be in compliance with its covenants over the outlook 
period.
     -- We revised the outlook on the company to stable from negative and 
affirmed the 'B-' corporate credit rating.
     -- The stable outlook reflects the company's amended covenants, which 
will enable it to remain in compliance over the outlook period; its adequate 
liquidity; and the improving ACHE demand and pricing in North America. 

Rating Action
On June 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on 
Beasley, Texas-based Hudson Products Holdings Inc. (Hudson) to stable from 
negative and affirmed the 'B-' corporate credit rating on the company. The 
rating on the company's senior secured debt remains 'B-', the same as the 
corporate credit rating on the company. The recovery rating is '3', indicating 
our expectation of meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of default.

Rationale
The ratings on Hudson reflect our assessment of the company's "vulnerable" 
business risk and "highly levered" financial risk. The ratings also 
incorporate the company's exposure to cyclical end markets, limited scale of 
operations and relatively small size, and its aggressive debt leverage. The 
ratings also reflect Hudson's leading market share, low maintenance capital 
spending requirements, and its "adequate" liquidity.

We view Hudson's financial risk as "highly levered", reflecting its aggressive 
debt leverage. Our financial risk profile also incorporates the company's 
"adequate" liquidity and our estimate that it will fund capital spending and 
working capital investment through internal cash generation in 2012. Assuming 
current year revenue growth of approximately 30% and EBITDA margins of 
approximately 18%, we project that Hudson will generate approximately $40 
million of EBITDA in 2012. We believe the majority of growth in revenue and 
EBITDA will come from the company's ACHE business. In 2013, we project that 
Hudson will generate approximately $42 million of EBITDA based on revenue 
growth of 3% and EBITDA margins of approximately 18%. Funds from operations of 
approximately $10 million in 2012 should cover anticipated capital spending 
and working capital investment in 2012. We believe the company will spend 
approximately $8 million on capital expenditures in 2012. We estimate that 
leverage will remain high in 2012. As part of the amendment process, 
Riverstone Holdings converted 50% of its mezzanine debt into preferred equity. 
Interest payments on the remaining mezzanine debt will be paid-in-kind (PIK) 
until the senior debt/EBITDA covenant is less than 4x. Given our expectation 
of EBITDA generation, we anticipate that leverage will likely be approximately 
9x (which includes our classification of preferred equity as debt). Excluding 
preferred equity as debt, leverage will be in the mid 6x range for 2012.

Although Hudson maintains a leading market position as a manufacturer of 
axial-flow fans and air-cooled heat exchangers, its markets are somewhat 
focused. Approximately two-thirds of total sales are derived from the volatile 
refining and petrochemical industries. However, we expect the mix of the 
company's end market to change over time as liquefied natural gas (LNG), oil 
sands and gas production end markets become an increasingly larger portion of 
the company's sales. Over the past couple of years, the company's ACHE 
business has been weak and has not contributed significantly to EBITDA 
generation. However, the company's fan business has performed well. Also, the 
company has seen recent improvement in its North American ACHE business, which 
is supported by the company's improved backlog (which primarily consists of 
its ACHE business). As of March 31, 2012, the company's backlog (which 
primarily consists of its ACHE business) was $99.3 million, up from $57.4 
million in the prior year period. The company's higher backlog should drive 
revenue growth over the next year. Still, given Hudson's small scale and 
focused product lines, Hudson remains exposed to competition from lower cost 
manufacturing regions, such as pressure from South Korean manufacturers in the 
Middle East ACHE market. 

Aftermarket sales and support represented about 27% of sales and 41% of gross 
profit for fiscal year 2011, and provide some cash flow stability. About 
two-thirds of aftermarket sales are related to fans with the remainder related 
to its ACHE business. In addition, Hudson Products derives about 40% of sales 
from international customers, which provide some geographic diversification. 

Liquidity
As of March 31, 2012, the company had cash on hand of $8.7 million. The 
company also had $11 million of availability on its $15 million revolver (pro 
forma for the June 2012 amendment which decreased the size of Hudson's 
revolver to $15 million from $20 million), which matures in August 2015. 
However, if the company's senior debt to EBITDA is less than 4.5x, then the 
revolver will automatically increase to $20 million. 

We believe that Hudson has adequate sources of liquidity to cover its needs in 
the near term. Sources of liquidity over the next 12 months include FFO of 
approximately $10 million and full availability on the company's $15 million 
revolver. Primary uses of liquidity include debt maturities and capital 
spending. The company has maturities of $1.9 million per year from 2012 to 
2014. The company also has very low maintenance capital expenditures of about 
$2 million per year. However, we expect capital expenditures will total 
approximately $8 million in 2012. Overall, we expect the company's sources of 
liquidity will exceed uses by greater than 1.2x over the next 12 months.  

Hudson's amended credit facility will allow the company to be in compliance 
with its covenants over the outlook period. The company's revised covenants on 
its credit facility include the following:

     -- A total debt to EBITDA covenant of 7.95x for the second quarter of 
2012, tightening slightly to 7.9x by year-end 2012
     -- A fixed charge coverage covenant of 0.90x for the second quarter of 
2012, tightening to 1.05x by year-end 2012
     -- An interest coverage ratio of 1.25x for the second quarter of 2012, 
tightening to 1.7x by year-end 2012.


Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, please see Standard & Poor's recovery 
report on Hudson Products, published Aug. 2, 2011, on RatingsDirect.

Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Hudson's credit metrics will 
improve modestly over the coming months, while maintaining adequate liquidity. 
It also reflects our view that Hudson will remain in compliance with its 
amended covenants. We could lower the ratings if liquidity weakens to below 
$10 million. We would consider a positive rating action if the company 
considerably improves the size and scale of its operations while maintaining 
debt leverage below 6.0x.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009.
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 
May 27, 2009
     -- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, published April 15, 2008.

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Revised
                                        To                 From
Hudson Products Holdings Inc.
 Corporate Credit Rating                B-/Stable/--       B-/Negative/--

Ratings Affirmed
Hudson Products Holdings Inc.
 Senior Secured                         B-                 
   Recovery Rating                      3                  

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.