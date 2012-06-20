TEXT-S&P revises Hudson Products Holdings to stable from negative

June 20 - Overview -- Demand and pricing for U.S.-based Hudson Products Holdings' air-cooled heat exchangers (ACHE) has improved. -- Hudson has amended its covenants on its revolver and term loan, which will allow the company to be in compliance with its covenants over the outlook period. -- We revised the outlook on the company to stable from negative and affirmed the 'B-' corporate credit rating. -- The stable outlook reflects the company's amended covenants, which will enable it to remain in compliance over the outlook period; its adequate liquidity; and the improving ACHE demand and pricing in North America. Rating Action On June 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Beasley, Texas-based Hudson Products Holdings Inc. (Hudson) to stable from negative and affirmed the 'B-' corporate credit rating on the company. The rating on the company's senior secured debt remains 'B-', the same as the corporate credit rating on the company. The recovery rating is '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of default. Rationale The ratings on Hudson reflect our assessment of the company's "vulnerable" business risk and "highly levered" financial risk. The ratings also incorporate the company's exposure to cyclical end markets, limited scale of operations and relatively small size, and its aggressive debt leverage. The ratings also reflect Hudson's leading market share, low maintenance capital spending requirements, and its "adequate" liquidity. We view Hudson's financial risk as "highly levered", reflecting its aggressive debt leverage. Our financial risk profile also incorporates the company's "adequate" liquidity and our estimate that it will fund capital spending and working capital investment through internal cash generation in 2012. Assuming current year revenue growth of approximately 30% and EBITDA margins of approximately 18%, we project that Hudson will generate approximately $40 million of EBITDA in 2012. We believe the majority of growth in revenue and EBITDA will come from the company's ACHE business. In 2013, we project that Hudson will generate approximately $42 million of EBITDA based on revenue growth of 3% and EBITDA margins of approximately 18%. Funds from operations of approximately $10 million in 2012 should cover anticipated capital spending and working capital investment in 2012. We believe the company will spend approximately $8 million on capital expenditures in 2012. We estimate that leverage will remain high in 2012. As part of the amendment process, Riverstone Holdings converted 50% of its mezzanine debt into preferred equity. Interest payments on the remaining mezzanine debt will be paid-in-kind (PIK) until the senior debt/EBITDA covenant is less than 4x. Given our expectation of EBITDA generation, we anticipate that leverage will likely be approximately 9x (which includes our classification of preferred equity as debt). Excluding preferred equity as debt, leverage will be in the mid 6x range for 2012. Although Hudson maintains a leading market position as a manufacturer of axial-flow fans and air-cooled heat exchangers, its markets are somewhat focused. Approximately two-thirds of total sales are derived from the volatile refining and petrochemical industries. However, we expect the mix of the company's end market to change over time as liquefied natural gas (LNG), oil sands and gas production end markets become an increasingly larger portion of the company's sales. Over the past couple of years, the company's ACHE business has been weak and has not contributed significantly to EBITDA generation. However, the company's fan business has performed well. Also, the company has seen recent improvement in its North American ACHE business, which is supported by the company's improved backlog (which primarily consists of its ACHE business). As of March 31, 2012, the company's backlog (which primarily consists of its ACHE business) was $99.3 million, up from $57.4 million in the prior year period. The company's higher backlog should drive revenue growth over the next year. Still, given Hudson's small scale and focused product lines, Hudson remains exposed to competition from lower cost manufacturing regions, such as pressure from South Korean manufacturers in the Middle East ACHE market. Aftermarket sales and support represented about 27% of sales and 41% of gross profit for fiscal year 2011, and provide some cash flow stability. About two-thirds of aftermarket sales are related to fans with the remainder related to its ACHE business. In addition, Hudson Products derives about 40% of sales from international customers, which provide some geographic diversification. Liquidity As of March 31, 2012, the company had cash on hand of $8.7 million. The company also had $11 million of availability on its $15 million revolver (pro forma for the June 2012 amendment which decreased the size of Hudson's revolver to $15 million from $20 million), which matures in August 2015. However, if the company's senior debt to EBITDA is less than 4.5x, then the revolver will automatically increase to $20 million. We believe that Hudson has adequate sources of liquidity to cover its needs in the near term. Sources of liquidity over the next 12 months include FFO of approximately $10 million and full availability on the company's $15 million revolver. Primary uses of liquidity include debt maturities and capital spending. The company has maturities of $1.9 million per year from 2012 to 2014. The company also has very low maintenance capital expenditures of about $2 million per year. However, we expect capital expenditures will total approximately $8 million in 2012. Overall, we expect the company's sources of liquidity will exceed uses by greater than 1.2x over the next 12 months. Hudson's amended credit facility will allow the company to be in compliance with its covenants over the outlook period. The company's revised covenants on its credit facility include the following: -- A total debt to EBITDA covenant of 7.95x for the second quarter of 2012, tightening slightly to 7.9x by year-end 2012 -- A fixed charge coverage covenant of 0.90x for the second quarter of 2012, tightening to 1.05x by year-end 2012 -- An interest coverage ratio of 1.25x for the second quarter of 2012, tightening to 1.7x by year-end 2012. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, please see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Hudson Products, published Aug. 2, 2011, on RatingsDirect. The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Hudson's credit metrics will improve modestly over the coming months, while maintaining adequate liquidity. It also reflects our view that Hudson will remain in compliance with its amended covenants. We could lower the ratings if liquidity weakens to below $10 million. We would consider a positive rating action if the company considerably improves the size and scale of its operations while maintaining debt leverage below 6.0x. Related Criteria And Research -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009. -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, published April 15, 2008. 