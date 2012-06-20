FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P affirms U.S. Renal Care 'B' rating
#Market News
June 20, 2012 / 8:06 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P affirms U.S. Renal Care 'B' rating

Reuters Staff

12 Min Read

Overview
     -- In a proposed leveraged transaction, ownership of U.S. Renal Care Inc. 
(USRC), a provider of kidney dialysis services, will change. Private equity 
financial sponsors will own 89% of USRC; management will own the remainder.
     -- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services is affirming its 'B' corporate 
credit rating on USRC. We are assigning a 'B+' credit rating and '2' recovery 
rating to its proposed $60 million revolving credit facility and $305 million 
first-lien term loan. We are assigning a 'CCC+' credit rating and '6' recovery 
rating to its proposed $120 million second-lien term loan. 
     -- USRC plans to repay its existing term loan and subordinated debt as 
part of the transaction. When its existing term loan is repaid, we will 
withdraw our ratings on that debt.
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that USRC's revenues 
continue to grow more rapidly than the industry. However, we believe 
increasing reimbursement pressures, combined with USRC's expected investments, 
are likely to depress margins, resulting in gradual EBITDA growth. 

Rating Action
On June 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B' 
corporate credit rating on Plano, Texas-based U.S. Renal Care Inc.

We assigned our 'B+' credit rating, one notch above the corporate credit 
rating, to its proposed $60 million revolving credit facility and $305 million 
first-lien term loan. To this debt we assigned our '2' recovery rating, 
indicating our expectation for substantial (70% to 90%) recovery of principal 
in the event of payment default.

We assigned our 'CCC+' credit rating, two notches below the corporate credit 
rating, to USRC's proposed $120 million second-lien term loan. To this debt we 
assigned our '6' recovery rating, indicating our expectation for negligible (0 
to 10%) recovery of principal in the event of payment default. 

When USRC's existing term loan is repaid with proceeds from the new financing, 
we will withdraw our ratings on that debt.

Rationale
The rating on Plano, Texas-based U.S. Renal Care Inc. (USRC) reflects its 
"vulnerable" business risk profile and "highly leveraged" financial risk 
profile according to our criteria, unchanged despite the ownership 
transaction. USRC's pro forma adjusted debt is 6.1x adjusted EBITDA for the 12 
months ended March 31, 2012, compared with actual adjusted leverage of 4.7x as 
of March 31, 2012. Adjustments include the capitalization of operating leases 
and the deduction of net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 
(NCIs) from EBITDA.

The proposed transactions will be USRC's third major refinancing since the 
beginning of 2010. We believe USRC will continue to pursue growth and 
shareholder-friendly actions. Therefore, we expect financial leverage to 
remain high. Leonard Green & Partners, LP plans to purchase 59% of USRC. Two 
of the financial sponsors, SV Life Sciences and Cressey & Co., which currently 
have a stake in USRC, are purchasing new equity. Two current sponsors, Salix 
Ventures and Select Capital, are selling their stakes. USRC recapitalized in 
2010 to finance the acquisition of Dialysis Corporation of America (DCA), and 
in June 2011 to finance a distribution to its owners. 

Over the next few years, we expect the number of treatments provided by USRC 
to grow at a high-single-digit rate, spurred by the opening of new clinics, 
and faster than the 3.5% to 4.0% annual growth in the total number of U.S. 
dialysis patients. However, we expect USRC's revenues to grow more slowly than 
its volume because the pricing of its services is subject to intensifying 
pressure from third-party payors. We believe profit margins are likely to 
decline from the unusually strong level attained in 2011, when the EBITDA 
margin (excluding the effects of lease capitalization) was 27.6%. We believe 
this measure could decline about 350 basis points over the next few years. 
Nevertheless, we expect EBITDA to gradually expand and free operating cash 
flow to continue positive. 

Our vulnerable business risk assessment reflects USRC's dependence on the 
treatment of a single disease, its still-significant geographic concentration, 
and exposure to potential adverse changes in payor mix and reimbursement. Its 
business risk profile also recognizes positive attributes of the sector, such 
as steady demand from patients with end-stage renal disease for essential 
dialysis treatments, favorable demographic trends, and relatively low 
investment requirements.

We believe USRC is subject to a continuing unfavorable shift in its payor mix, 
an important credit consideration for U.S. dialysis service companies. 
Medicare reimbursement barely covers USRC's treatment costs, and government 
programs (mainly Medicare) paid for 84% of the treatments USRC provided in 
2011. Thus, the percent of treatments that commercial insurers cover, the 
commercial insurers' pricing, and efficient management practices are important 
influences on future operating performance. In recent years, USRC experienced 
erosion in the percent of revenue from private payors, most likely because of 
high unemployment and improved patient mortality (commercial insurance does 
not cover more than 33 months of treatments). In 2011, commercial insurers 
accounted for 41% of USRC's revenue, down from 43% in 2009, but only 12% of 
USRC's 2011 treatments were covered by commercial payors, down from 16% in 
2009. Although we believe USRC has enjoyed relatively favorable rates from 
commercial insurers, we assume declining commercial revenue per treatment in 
the years ahead.

In addition to reimbursement pressure from commercial payors, Medicare 
reimbursement presents challenges. In 2011, Medicare instituted a bundled 
payment, replacing separate reimbursements for services and injected 
pharmaceuticals. The bundled reimbursement restrained growth in USRC's revenue 
per treatment in 2011. We believe increases in Medicare's base reimbursement 
rate (2.1% in 2012) over the medium term may not cover USRC's cost increases. 
Moreover, the 2011 Budget Control Act will result in a 2% across-the-board cut 
in Medicare reimbursement in 2013 unless the law is amended. Although this 
rate cut is not in our base-case scenario, we estimate it could reduce USRC's 
2013 revenue and EBITDA by about $4 million. We believe Medicare's new Quality 
Incentive Program will not affect USRC's credit metrics in the near term. 

Although USRC has established a significant position in some of its local 
markets, it remains much smaller than the two leading U.S. dialysis providers, 
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and DaVita, Inc. They have a combined 
market share of nearly 70%, compared to USRC's estimated share of about 1.5%. 
USRC's relatively small size could be a disadvantage, compared with larger 
competitors that can more easily undertake increased spending for information 
technology and enjoy more leverage with suppliers and commercial insurers. 

USRC has grown rapidly since its founding in 2000, boosted by its acquisition 
of DCA. Significant same-store gains and the opening of new clinics have also 
contributed to growth. It now operates 87 clinics in 11 states, serving 
approximately 6,200 patients. USRC achieved meaningful cost synergies with the 
former DCA operations. Profitability improvement in 2010 and 2011 also 
reflected lower drug utilization, which mitigated the effects of bundled 
reimbursement. The EBITDA margin (excluding the effects of lease 
capitalization) widened substantially over the past two years, reaching 30.2% 
for the 12 months ended March 31, 2012. For this calculation we restated 2011 
data to be consistent with the accounting change adopted by USRC in 2012; the 
provision for uncollectible accounts is now netted against revenues, rather 
than recorded as an operating expense. 

USRC jointly owns most of its clinics with local nephrologists. Each of these 
clinics is a separate joint venture in which USRC holds a majority 
(controlling) interest and the physician(s) own a NCI. 

Liquidity
We believe USRC has "adequate" liquidity. Our analysis is based on the 
following assumptions and expectations:
     -- Upon consummation of the transactions, we expect USRC to have a 
minimal cash balance and full availability of the new $60 million revolving 
credit facility.
     -- Over the next 12-24 months, we expect sources of liquidity, including 
the revolver, to exceed uses by more than 1.2x. Funds from operations should 
be sufficient to finance capital expenditures of about $20 million per year. 
Working capital needs are modest.  
     -- We expect debt amortization of about $5 million per year until the 
term loans mature in 2019. We assume about $5 million per year of acquisitions.
     -- Cash distributions to NCIs represent a major use of funds, and we 
believe they could consume more than one-half of free operating cash flow 
(after capital expenditures). 
     -- USRC has granted puts to certain NCIs, i.e. the company's local 
physician partners. As a result of the proposed change of control, we expect 
$15 million of the puts to be exercised in 2012, and this is included in our 
assumed uses of funds. 
     -- We expect USRC to have adequate headroom under its proposed loan 
covenant, which will be effective only if revolver borrowing plus letters of 
credit exceed $10 million. 
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on U.S. 
Renal Care, to be published following this report, on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
Our rating outlook on USRC is stable. It reflects our expectation that USRC's 
revenue and EBITDA will continue to grow more rapidly than the industry, 
propelled by the opening of new clinics. However, we believe increasing 
pressures associated with commercial and government reimbursement, combined 
with USRC's expected investments are likely to depress profitability. We 
expect USRC's highly leveraged financial profile to persist under financial 
sponsors. We do not expect conditions suggesting a higher rating within the 
foreseeable future. We could lower our rating if the cushion under USRC's loan 
covenant falls below 10%. Although not expected, this could possibly occur if 
USRC uses its borrowing capacity to finance acquisitions or new clinics and 
its EBITDA margin sharply contracts.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Credit FAQ: How Standard & Poor's Evaluates U.S. Health Care Service 
Companies That Invest In Joint Ventures, Oct. 20, 2011
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008

Ratings List

U.S. Renal Care Inc.
Rating Affirmed
 Corporate Credit Rating                B/Stable/--        
 Senior Secured                         B+                 
 Recovery rating                        2

New Rating
 Senior Secured
  $60 mil revolver ln due 2017          B+                 
   Recovery Rating                      2                  
  $120 mil second-lien loan due 2020    CCC+               
   Recovery Rating                      6                  
  $305 mil first-lien loan due 2019     B+                 
   Recovery Rating                      2                  

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
