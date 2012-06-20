FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch cuts 9 classes of COMM 2004-RS1
#Market News
June 20, 2012 / 8:31 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch cuts 9 classes of COMM 2004-RS1

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 20 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded nine and affirmed 11 classes issued
by COMM 2004-RS1 Ltd./Corp. (COMM 2004-RS1). The affirmations are a result of
improved credit enhancement to the notes due to deleveraging of the capital
structure. The downgrades are a result of increased interest shortfalls on the
underlying collateral. A complete list of rating actions follows at the end of
this press release.

Since Fitch's last rating action in June 2011, the credit quality of the 
portfolio has declined slightly to a current weighted average Fitch derived 
rating of 'BB', down from 'BB+/BB' at last review. As of the May 31, 2012 
trustee report, 15.8% of the portfolio is currently experiencing interest 
shortfalls, compared to 8% at the last review. The portfolio's concentration 
risk is high with only 21 assets from 12 obligors. 

One obligor, Marquee 2004-1, comprises 68% of the portfolio. Marquee 2004-1 is a
repack of one mezzanine class of CMCMT 1998-C1, a commercial mortgage-backed 
securities (CMBS) resecuritization. The current weighted average Fitch derived 
rating of the underlying bonds in CMCMT 1998-C1 has remained the same since last
rating action at 'B-/CCC+'. However, the Marquee notes within COMM 2004-RS1 have
begun to amortize.

This transaction was analyzed under the framework described in the report 
'Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance CDOs' using the Portfolio Credit 
Model (PCM) for projecting future default levels for the underlying portfolio. 
The Rating Loss Rates (RLR) were then compared to the credit enhancement of the 
classes. Fitch also analyzed the structure's sensitivity to the assets that are 
distressed, experiencing interest shortfalls, and those with near-term 
maturities. Given the significant concentration of Marquee 2004-1 within the 
portfolio, Fitch analyzed the Marquee 2004-1 classes based on an analysis of the
CMCMT 1998-C1 portfolio using the PCM. Based on this analysis, the credit 
enhancement for the class A notes exceeds the rating loss rate for their current
rating. However, an upgrade is not warranted given the concentration risk with 
one obligor representing 68% of the underlying collateral. The passing ratings 
on the class B notes are generally consistent with the ratings assigned below.Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance CDOs

Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance CDOs
