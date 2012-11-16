FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch revises Tupras national rating
#Market News
November 16, 2012 / 3:56 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch revises Tupras national rating

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 - Fitch Ratings has revised the National rating of Turkiye Petrol
Rafinerileri A.S. (Tupras) to 'AA+(tur)' from 'AAA(tur)'. The Outlook
is Stable.

The rating action follow Fitch's upgrade of Turkey's Sovereign Rating and 
Country Ceiling to 'BBB-' and to 'BBB', respectively (see "Fitch Upgrades Turkey
to Investment Grade"; dated 5 November 2012 at www.fitchratings.com) and the 
subsequent recalibration of the Turkish National ratings scale.

Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above 
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been 
compensated for the provision of the ratings.

Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 8 August 2012, are 
available at www.fitchratings.com.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
