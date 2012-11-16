TEXT-Fitch revises Tupras national rating

Nov 16 - Fitch Ratings has revised the National rating of Turkiye Petrol Rafinerileri A.S. (Tupras) to 'AA+(tur)' from 'AAA(tur)'. The Outlook is Stable. The rating action follow Fitch's upgrade of Turkey's Sovereign Rating and Country Ceiling to 'BBB-' and to 'BBB', respectively (see "Fitch Upgrades Turkey to Investment Grade"; dated 5 November 2012 at www.fitchratings.com) and the subsequent recalibration of the Turkish National ratings scale. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 8 August 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and