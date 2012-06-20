FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P rates Acosta Inc's term loan 'B+'
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 20, 2012 / 8:58 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P rates Acosta Inc's term loan 'B+'

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

June 20 - Overview
     -- U.S. sales and marketing agency Acosta announced that it has entered 
into a definitive agreement to acquire Mosaic Sales Solutions for $300 million.
     -- Although debt funded, this acquisition only results in a modest 
increase in debt leverage and we believe it is largely complementary to 
Acosta, providing a good platform for growth.
     -- We are assigning Acosta's proposed $300 million tranche C senior 
secured term loan a 'B+' issue rating with a '3' recovery rating. In addition, 
we are affirming our 'B+' corporate credit rating on the company.
     -- The stable rating outlook reflects our belief that the company's 
financial risk profile will remain highly leveraged, with limited improvement 
over the intermediate term.

Rating Action
On June 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings on 
Acosta Inc., including its 'B+' corporate credit rating. The outlook is stable.

We also assigned the company's proposed $300 million tranche C senior secured 
term loan a 'B+' debt issue rating with a recovery rating of '3'. The '3' 
recovery rating indicates our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery of 
principal in the event of a payment default.

The senior secured credit facility also consists of a $985 million term loan B 
and a $90 million revolving credit facility. We affirmed our 'B+' issue rating 
on that debt and the '3' recovery rating remains unchanged.

Rationale
The ratings reflect Acosta's "satisfactory" business risk profile, combined 
with a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile. We view Acosta's business 
risk profile as satisfactory due to favorable industry dynamics and our belief 
that it will grow sales and profits as consumer packaged-good (CPG) producers 
will increase outsourcing of sales and marketing functions. Although the 
Mosaic acquisition will be debt funded, we expect pro forma credit protection 
measures to remain in line with the indicative ratios for the 'B+' rating, 
with pro forma total debt/EBITDA of 6.4x for the 12 months ended April 2012. 

We believe the Mosaic acquisition is largely complementary to Acosta's product 
offerings and enhances its capabilities with services such as experiential 
marketing and digital services. This provides a good platform for sales growth 
as Acosta can offer its clients an expanded set of marketing solutions. 
However, Mosaic's profit margins are somewhat lower than those of Acosta given 
the higher labor costs, but overall profitability remains solid, with 
operating margin remaining about 20%. We expect Acosta to continue to benefit 
from CPG companies outsourcing sales and marketing functions. In our 
assessment, Acosta's services are more cost-efficient and cost-effective than 
CPG companies keeping those functions entirely in-house. These positive 
industry fundamentals should continue to support sales and profit growth. 
Moreover, we also anticipate modest food inflation and higher volumes with 
existing clients due to increases in size and transaction volume contributing 
to higher sales.

We expect sales growth to remain healthy in fiscal 2013 because of new clients 
and expanding services to existing clients following similar historical 
trends. 

Our base-case assumptions for fiscal 2013 include:
     -- Revenue growth in the high-single digits;
     -- EBITDA growth in the high-single digits, despite higher expenses to 
support sales growth; and
     -- Healthy free cash flow conversion of about 30% of EBITDA, given 
Acosta's limited need for working capital or fixed capital investment. 

Given the Mosaic acquisition, we expect Acosta's financial risk profile to 
remain highly leveraged, with limited improvement over the intermediate term. 
We expect the company to continue to use a portion of the free cash flow to 
reduce debt, leading to modest improvement of debt leverage toward the mid-5x 
area and interest coverage toward the mid-2x area by the end of fiscal 2013.

Liquidity
We view Acosta's liquidity as "adequate" and we expect the company's sources 
of liquidity to be greater than its uses over the next 12 to 18 months. 
Sources of liquidity will include available borrowings on its proposed $90 
million revolving credit facility and funds from operations. Its uses, we 
expect, will be a modest amount of capital spending, a very small amount for 
working capital, 1% annual amortizations of its term loan, and an excess cash 
flow sweep payment. The company is generally cash flow positive every quarter 
throughout its fiscal year. We also anticipate that Acosta will convert 
between 30% to 40% of its EBITDA to free cash flow.

Relevant aspects of Acosta's liquidity, in our view, are as follows:
     -- We see coverage of uses by sources to be in excess of 1.2x for the 
next two years;
     -- We expect that sources would exceed uses, even with a meaningful 
decline in EBITDA;
     -- We anticipate that the company will have adequate headroom over 
maintenance financial covenants; and
     -- No meaningful near-term maturities.

Recovery analysis
The issue-level rating on the company's $1.375 billion senior secured credit 
facility, consisting of a $300 million tranche C term loan, $985 million term 
loan B and $90 million revolving credit facility, is 'B+', the same as the 
corporate credit rating. The recovery rating is '3', indicating our 
expectation of meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery of principal in the event of a 
payment default. (For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report 
on Acosta, to be published as soon as possible following this report, on 
RatingsDirect.)

Outlook
The stable ratings outlook reflects our belief that the company's financial 
risk profile will remain highly leveraged with limited improvement over the 
intermediate term, limiting a possible upgrade. However, we may consider an 
upgrade if leverage falls below 5x on a sustained basis. This could occur if 
sales grow 15% while selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expense 
growth is slow, at 2% to 3%. 

Conversely, although we currently anticipate steady improvements in operating 
performance, any declines in profitability leading to leverage exceeding 7x 
could trigger a negative reassessment of the rating. This could occur if sales 
growth slows to 5%, while SG&A grows at about the same pace. A more aggressive 
financial policy could also trigger a downgrade, including a dividend 
recapitalization that could cause debt leverage to exceed 7x.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed

Acosta Inc.
 Corporate Credit Rating                B+/Stable/--       

New Ratings

Acosta Inc.
 Senior Secured                                          
  US$300 mil term ln C bank ln due 2018 B+                 
   Recovery Rating                      3                  

Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Unchanged

Acosta Inc.
 Senior Secured                         B+                 
   Recovery Rating                      3                  

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.