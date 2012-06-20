FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Time Warner Cable's new notes
June 20, 2012

TEXT-S&P rates Time Warner Cable's new notes

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

June 20 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'BBB' rating to New York City-based Time Warner Cable Inc.'s (TWC) GBP650
million 5.250% notes due 2042. Other ratings, including the 'BBB' 
corporate credit rating, and the stable outlook are not affected by the new
issuance. TWC reported almost $27 billion of debt at March 31, 2012, as well as
$2.6 billion in cash. We expect much of that elevated cash balance, along with
approximately $1 billion of proceeds from the new notes, to be used for debt
repayment over the next couple of years.

Our ratings on TWC continue to reflect a "strong" business risk profile, 
underpinned by its position as the second-largest U.S. cable operator, solid 
free operating cash flow generation which we expect to be at least in the mid- 
to upper-$2 billion area in 2012, and a robust, high-bandwidth network. The 
rating does recognize that the company's traditional pay-TV business is 
mature, and we expect TWC to continue to experience low- to mid-single-digit 
basic subscriber losses to the two satellite competitors and to Verizon's and 
AT&T's respective FiOS and U-verse video services. Importantly, both the 
rating and the stable outlook anticipate that TWC will maintain debt leverage 
of no more than the 3.25x metric we view as commensurate with the rating. (For 
the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the full analysis on TWC, 
published Feb. 8, 2012, on RatingsDirect.)

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
     -- A Matter of Policy: U.S. Telecom Companies Maintain High Dividend 
Payouts, But For How Long?, May 30, 2012
     -- A Matter of Policy: U.S. Cable And Satellite-TV Companies Ratchet Up 
Shareholder Payouts, May 16, 2012
     -- Top 10 Investor Questions: U.S. Telecom and Cable Industries, May 10, 
2012
     -- Assessing The Four-Notch Rating Gap Between The Two U.S. 
Direct-To-Home Satellite Video Operators, May 9, 2012
     -- Issuer Ranking: U.S. Telecommunications And Cable Companies, Strongest 
To Weakest, April 26, 2012
     -- Industry Report Card: U.S. Telecommunications And Cable: Some Islands 
Of Weakness In A Relatively Stable Sea, April 25, 2012
     -- U.S. Cable Sector Overview: Growth Slows As The Industry Matures, 
March 21, 2012
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

RATINGS LIST

Time Warner Cable Inc.
 Corporate Credit Rating         BBB/Stable/--

New Rating

Time Warner Cable Inc.
 GBP650 mil 5.250% notes due 2042  BBB



Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Primary Credit Analyst: Richard Siderman, San Francisco (1) 415-371-5034;
                        richard_siderman@standardandpoors.com
Secondary Contact: Naveen Sarma, New York (1) 212-438-7833;
                   naveen_sarma@standardandpoors.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
