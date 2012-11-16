FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT - S&P raises Oman Insurance Co ratings
November 16, 2012 / 5:31 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT - S&P raises Oman Insurance Co ratings

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview
     -- During 2012, Oman Insurance's exposure to high-risk assets has
been reduced well beyond our expectations; this should reduce potential
volatility in earnings and capital adequacy. In addition, material reductions in
financial leverage are expected to improve the company's financial flexibility.
     -- We consider that these developments signal an increasing awareness of 
enterprise risk management and support the strategic ambitions of the new 
management team.
     -- We are therefore raising the long-term ratings on UAE-based Oman 
Insurance to 'A-' from 'BBB+'. 
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Oman will maintain a 
strong financial risk profile over the rating horizon.
Rating Action
On Nov. 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term 
counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings on Oman Insurance 
Co. (PSC) to 'A-' from 'BBB+'. The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The upgrade reflects our view of the progress made by Oman Insurance in 
improving its financial risk profile over the past 12 months. The improvements 
go well beyond our expectations and should reduce capital volatility and 
support the company's already strong operating performance track record. 

Oman Insurance, which is based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has sharply 
reduced certain of the concentrated positions in its investment portfolio. As 
a result, on Sept. 30, 2012, high-risk assets represented just over 40% of the 
portfolio (2011: 61%). Equity and real estate investments now amount to 64% of 
total capital (2011: 96%). Under our base-case scenario, we expect the 
proportion of equity securities to fall further by mid-2013 to just below 15% 
of invested assets. We also anticipate that high-risks assets will total 
around 25% of invested assets and roughly 30%-35% of total capital by year-end 
2013. At that point, we expect Oman to be operating in line with its long-term 
target asset allocation and it should therefore remain around this level. 

We had previously considered Oman's equity-orientated investment strategy to 
be high-risk and a weakness to the rating, but we see management's proven 
ability to reduce investment risk and the development of more-stringent 
controls to avoid such concentrations as a positive factor. The management 
team that took over during 2011 has in our opinion been successful in managing 
down the company's investment risk profile in line with its stated tolerances. 
We anticipate the company's commitment to maintaining a more-conservative 
investment stance through asset diversification should result in reduced 
earnings volatility and improved risk-based capital adequacy. 

In our opinion, the group's overall financial risk profile is now considered 
strong and has improved significantly through 2012 as investment risk has 
fallen. According to our risk-based model, capital adequacy is currently 
extremely strong, largely due to reduced investment risk and strong 
year-to-date earnings. We expect capital adequacy to remain at least strong 
over the rating horizon. In our opinion, Oman's financial flexibility is now 
commensurate with an 'A-' rating, as management have successfully paid off 
most of the company's long-standing bank facilities. Our base-case scenario 
anticipates that financial leverage will be roughly 5%-8% by year-end 2012 and 
that remaining investment leverage will be paid off in full through early 
2013. 

We recognize the potential for increased risk-based capital requirements over 
the rating horizon, given the company's strategic growth ambitions and its 
intention to diversify through writing inward facultative reinsurance business 
in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. However, we consider that 
Oman has sufficient capital for prudent growth in line with its historical 
underwriting track record.

Oman's operating performance is considered a strength to the rating and has 
not been constrained by the change in management team. We anticipate that Oman 
will continue to outperform the market and post top-line growth of between 
5%-10% in 2013, as competitive pressure in non-life lines is offset by growth 
in its life business. Furthermore, we expect Oman's combined ratio to be 
around 85% and in line with its historical performance; this is impressive 
compared with similarly rated peers. (Lower combined ratios indicate better 
profitability. A combined ratio of greater than 100% signifies an underwriting 
loss.)

We continue to apply our insulated ratings criteria to Oman to reflect its 
independence from its parent, UAE-based Mashreqbank (BBB+/Stable/A-2), which 
owns 63.65% of the company (see "Group Rating Methodology and Assumptions," 
published on Nov. 9, 2011). Mashreqbank benefits from two notches of 
government support under our criteria for rating government-related entities 
(see "Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions," 
published on Dec. 9, 2010). In assessing Oman under both these criteria, we 
have used Mashreqbank's stand-alone credit profile (SACP)--not our public 
rating--as the base point. Thus, the ratings on Oman can be up to three 
notches above the SACP of its parent (currently 'bbb-'), as long as this does 
not exceed Oman's own SACP, which is now 'a-'.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Oman will maintain a strong 
financial risk profile over the rating horizon, demonstrated by a conservative 
investment strategy in line with newly implemented guidelines and minimal 
leverage. It also reflects our expectation that the company's strong operating 
performance track record will not be diminished by its growth strategy. We 
anticipate that the company will retain its strong competitive position within 
the local market as it expands both organically and through strategic 
partnerships. 

We could lower the ratings over the next 12-24 months if capital adequacy were 
to deteriorate below a strong level according to our model or if we observed a 
return to high levels of financial leverage. This could result from a material 
change in asset allocation toward high-risk assets, increased capital 
requirements triggered by aggressive expansion or material acquisitions, or if 
underwriting profitability metrics significantly underperform those assumed in 
our current base-case scenario. In addition, any actions that jeopardized the 
company's financial strength would be negative for the rating. We could also 
lower the rating if the autonomy of Oman from its parent were compromised to 
such an extent that it is no longer considered an insulated subsidiary, 
according to our criteria. 

Oman's SACP is currently three notches above that of its parent. Under our 
insulated subsidiary rating criteria, the ratings on Oman cannot exceed 
Mashreqbank's SACP by more than three notches. This means that if we revise 
down Mashreqbank's SACP, this would also trigger a lowering of the ratings on 
Oman. Conversely, the ratings on Oman cannot be raised above the current level 
without an improvement in the SACP of Mashreqbank. The outlook on Mashreqbank 
is currently stable.

Related Criteria And Research
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal.
     -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011
     -- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Stand-Alone Credit Profiles: One Component Of A Rating, Oct. 1, 2010
     -- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 
9, 2010
     -- Refined Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing Insurer Capital 
Adequacy Using The Risk-Based Insurance Capital Model, June 7, 2010
     -- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009


Ratings List
Upgraded
                                        To                 From
Oman Insurance Co. (PSC)
 Counterparty Credit Rating
  Local Currency                        A-/Stable/--       BBB+/Stable/--
 Financial Strength Rating
  Local Currency                        A-/Stable/--       BBB+/Stable/--

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.