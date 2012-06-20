FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P likely to pull Sun Healthcare rtgs after deal
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 20, 2012 / 9:52 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P likely to pull Sun Healthcare rtgs after deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 20 - Sun Healthcare Group Inc. (B/Stable/--) announced today
that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Genesis
HealthCare Corp. If the transaction is completed, Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services expects all of Sun's existing rated debt to be refinanced. As a result,
upon completion of the transaction, we expect to withdraw our corporate credit
and issue-level ratings on Sun.

Primary Credit Analyst: John Bluemke, New York (1) 212-438-4139;
                        john_bluemke@standardandpoors.com
Secondary Contact: David P Peknay, New York (1) 212-438-7852;
                   david_peknay@standardandpoors.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.