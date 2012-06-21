FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 21, 2012 / 2:15 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch revises G.E.T. Power's outlook to stable

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

June 21 - Fitch Ratings has revised India-based G.E.T. Power Limited's (GPL)
Outlook to Stable from Negative. Its National Long-Term rating has been affirmed
at 'Fitch BBB(ind)'. A list of additional rating actions is at the end of this
commentary. 

The Outlook revision reflects a lower than anticipated deterioration in GPL's 
credit metrics during the 18-month period ended 30 September 2011. Financial 
leverage though weaker at 2.86x (FY10: 1.98x) remained well below the 4.83x 
levels anticipated during the last review (see "Fitch Revises G.E.T. Power's 
Outlook to Negative; Affirms Ratings" dated 31 March 2011 at 
www.fitchratings.com). The main reason for the improvement was the strong growth
in revenue which increased to INR8,531.4m (FY10: INR5,099.6m) and EBITDA margin 
of 15.6% (12.7%).

The affirmation continues to reflect GPL's over two-decade-long track record as 
an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor in the domestic 
electrical transmission and distribution space - primarily for substations. The 
ratings also reflect the company's strong pre-qualifications that enable it to 
bid for and execute projects independently and its pan-India presence.

The ratings are, however, constrained by the long revenue collection period of 
224 days in FY11, which is high primarily due to increasing proportion of 
projects where payments are linked to completion of milestones. Delays in 
project execution have also added to increase in receivables. GPL is also 
exposed to concentration risk as indicated by 73% of total FY11 revenue coming 
from its top four customers.

Negative rating guidelines would be interest coverage below 1.25x and gross 
financial leverage above 4.5x on a sustained basis. Positive rating guidelines 
would be interest coverage above 1.75x and gross financial leverage below 2.5x 
on a sustained basis.

Provisional results for H1FY12 (October 2011 - March 2012) indicate revenue of 
INR2,965.6m, EBITDA of INR540.3m, net income of INR19m, interest coverage of 
1.14x (FY11 1.58x) and annualised gross financial leverage of 3.80x. During the 
year control of GPL power passed to  Hythro Power Corporation Limited (a 38% 
stake), a part of the Tecpro Group which has a presence in the domestic power 
transmission and distribution space. 

Rating actions on GPL's bank loans are as follows: 

- INR3,690m fund-based working capital limit (increased from INR2,590m): 
affirmed at 'Fitch BBB(ind)'/'Fitch A3+(ind)'

- INR11,950m non-fund-based working capital limit (increased from INR10,850m): 
affirmed at 'Fitch A3+(ind)'


Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of 
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low 
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. 
National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets
and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, 
such as 'Fitch AAA(ind)' for National ratings in India. Specific letter grades 
are not therefore internationally comparable. 

Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above 
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been 
compensated for the provision of the ratings. 

Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 12 August 2011, are 
available at www.fitchratings.com.

