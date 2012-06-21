TEXT-Fitch revises G.E.T. Power's outlook to stable

June 21 - Fitch Ratings has revised India-based G.E.T. Power Limited's (GPL) Outlook to Stable from Negative. Its National Long-Term rating has been affirmed at 'Fitch BBB(ind)'. A list of additional rating actions is at the end of this commentary. The Outlook revision reflects a lower than anticipated deterioration in GPL's credit metrics during the 18-month period ended 30 September 2011. Financial leverage though weaker at 2.86x (FY10: 1.98x) remained well below the 4.83x levels anticipated during the last review (see "Fitch Revises G.E.T. Power's Outlook to Negative; Affirms Ratings" dated 31 March 2011 at www.fitchratings.com). The main reason for the improvement was the strong growth in revenue which increased to INR8,531.4m (FY10: INR5,099.6m) and EBITDA margin of 15.6% (12.7%). The affirmation continues to reflect GPL's over two-decade-long track record as an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor in the domestic electrical transmission and distribution space - primarily for substations. The ratings also reflect the company's strong pre-qualifications that enable it to bid for and execute projects independently and its pan-India presence. The ratings are, however, constrained by the long revenue collection period of 224 days in FY11, which is high primarily due to increasing proportion of projects where payments are linked to completion of milestones. Delays in project execution have also added to increase in receivables. GPL is also exposed to concentration risk as indicated by 73% of total FY11 revenue coming from its top four customers. Negative rating guidelines would be interest coverage below 1.25x and gross financial leverage above 4.5x on a sustained basis. Positive rating guidelines would be interest coverage above 1.75x and gross financial leverage below 2.5x on a sustained basis. Provisional results for H1FY12 (October 2011 - March 2012) indicate revenue of INR2,965.6m, EBITDA of INR540.3m, net income of INR19m, interest coverage of 1.14x (FY11 1.58x) and annualised gross financial leverage of 3.80x. During the year control of GPL power passed to Hythro Power Corporation Limited (a 38% stake), a part of the Tecpro Group which has a presence in the domestic power transmission and distribution space. Rating actions on GPL's bank loans are as follows: - INR3,690m fund-based working capital limit (increased from INR2,590m): affirmed at 'Fitch BBB(ind)'/'Fitch A3+(ind)' - INR11,950m non-fund-based working capital limit (increased from INR10,850m): affirmed at 'Fitch A3+(ind)' Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'Fitch AAA(ind)' for National ratings in India. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 12 August 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and