TEXT-S&P assigns Wastequip 'B' rating

June 21 - Overview -- U.S.-based waste-handling equipment manufacturer Wastequip LLC has completed its balance sheet recapitalization and reduced debt by more than $500 million. -- We are assigning our 'B' corporate credit rating to the company. We are also assigning 'BB-' issue and '1' recovery ratings to the company's $40 million senior secured revolver and its $150 senior secured term loan. -- The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation that Wastequip's lower debt and better operating prospects and liquidity should support its improved credit profile. Rating Action On June 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B' corporate credit rating to Wastequip LLC. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned 'BB-' issue ratings and '1' recovery ratings to Wastequip's proposed $40 million senior secured revolver and its $150 million senior secured term loan. Rationale Charlotte, N.C.-based Wastequip LLC has completed its recapitalization. The rating reflects the company's reduced debt and improving operating prospects and our expectations that this should enable it maintain financial leverage in the 4x-5x range (excluding preferred stock) and adequate liquidity, taking into account the cyclicality of its markets. We consider Wastequip's business risk profile as weak and its financial risk profile as highly leveraged. With manufacturing facilities across North America, Wastequip is the largest producer of nonmobile waste-handling equipment, including residential plastic carts, steel waste containers, and specialty products such as hoists, compactors, and balers. Demand for the company's products correlates somewhat with GDP and construction spending trends, as well as with municipal budgets, industrial activity, and waste volumes. Capital outlays from a few key end customers, including the top U.S. waste management companies, partly influence sales. Although business conditions are slowly improving and backlog trends are positive, the environment remains fragile in our view, and we expect modest, mid-single-digit revenue growth this year. Wastequip benefits from scale advantages over a competition of mostly regional players and from its ability to serve large customers nationally. Still, we consider Wastequip's product diversity to be limited, and it participates in a relatively small and competitive market. The company is also exposed to steel and resin costs fluctuations, which can temporarily affect profitability. In addition, although Wastequip could benefit from increased volumes as the waste-hauling industry consolidates, over the longer term this could also increase customer concentration and potentially result in price pressures for its products and services. The company's EBITDA margin has stabilized and could expand slowly, given our improving, though still fragile, outlook for residential and nonresidential construction spending activity. Still, we believe that margins are unlikely to return to pre-downturn peaks in the next two years. The June 2012 recapitalization has reduced Wastequip's balance-sheet debt by more than $500 million, but the company remains highly leveraged, with debt to EBITDA just more than 4x and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt slightly more than 15%. Leverage exceeds 6x when including $100 million in convertible perpetual preferred stock. The instrument is redeemable upon a recapitalization. Liquidity We expect that Wastequip will have adequate sources of liquidity to cover its needs over the next few quarters, even in the event of unforeseen EBITDA declines. Our liquidity assessment incorporates the following expectations and assumptions: -- Sources of liquidity, including cash and facility availability, will cover uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12-18 months. -- Net sources will remain positive, even if EBITDA declines more than 15%. -- Financial covenants will be set at levels that could survive a 15% drop in EBITDA. Liquidity sources include slightly more than $35 million of availability under the $40 million revolving credit facility that expires in 2017. Availability is governed by a total net leverage covenant of maximum 5x through March 2013, stepping down to 4.75x through March 2014 (and by a senior net leverage covenant that is 75 basis points tighter), and we expect the company will maintain adequate headroom against this requirements. We expect that the company will use its internally generated cash flows or its revolver to meet working capital requirements. We expect that the company could generate free operating cash flow of $10 million-$20 million annually. Liquidity uses will include annual capital expenditures of about 2% of revenues and $1.5 million of annual principal amortization under the term loan. Recovery analysis Please see the recovery report published May 18, 2012, on RatingsDirect. Outlook The outlook is stable. We expect that slow economic growth in the U.S. and gradually improving construction activity will lead to higher waste volumes and capital spending by the company's major customers, including wastehaulers and municipalities. This should support the rating. We could consider a downgrade if weakening economic or construction activity causes revenues to decline by more than 10% and if lower fixed-cost absorption or rising raw material prices lower margins to less than 10%. In these conditions, leverage (excluding preferred stock) would likely increase to more than 6x, and the company could face tightening headroom over its financial covenants. We could raise the rating if a sustained uptick in U.S. construction spending and economic activity lead to double-digit growth in business volumes and margin expansion and if the company uses its cash generation to reduce debt such that financial leverage strengthens to less than 4x. For an upgrade, we would need to be confident that the company's financial policies will not cause a subsequent reversal in credit ratios. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Assigned Wastequip LLC Corporate credit rating B/Stable/-- Senior secured $40 mil. first-lien revolver BB- Recovery rating 1 $150 mil. first-lien term loan BB- Recovery rating 1