TEXT-Fitch takes actions on JP Morgan Chase Commercial Mortgage 2002-CIBC4

June 21 - Fitch Ratings has placed on Rating Watch Negative three classes of J.P. Morgan Chase Commercial Mortgage Securities Corp., commercial mortgage pass-through certificates, series 2002-CIBC4 (JPMC 2002-CIBC4). In addition, Fitch has downgraded one and affirmed seven classes of the transaction. A detailed list of rating actions follows at the end of this press release. The placement of classes B through D on Rating Watch Negative reflects the uncertainty surrounding the workout of the largest asset (46.5% of the pool), which is real-estate owned (REO). The collateral comprises 487,170 square feet of a 1.12 million square foot regional mall located in Austin, TX. The loan transferred to the special servicer in June 2009 for imminent default relating to tenancy issues. The asset subsequently became REO in May 2010. The mall was originally anchored by Dillard's Women's, Macy's, and Dillard's Men's and Home. Dillard's Women's and Macy's had owned their own stores and the underlying land. In 2009, Dillard's filed a law suit against the borrower noting a breach of the ground lease and to void its lease on additional square footage at the mall. The borrower disputed the alleged breach and filed suit to prevent the termination of the ground lease. Litigation between Dillard's and the borrower was resolved resulting in Dillard's closing its remaining store at the end of May 2011. In the first quarter of 2011, Macy's also vacated the property. As of March 2012, in-line occupancy was 23%. The land subject to the ground lease was recently sold to a new owner, a community college. Fitch expects a significant loss may be realized on this asset. Fitch expects to resolve the Rating Watch status within the next several months following the receipt of updates regarding the valuation and workout strategy of the loan, and a complete review of the transaction, which will incorporate year-end 2011 operating history. As of the June 2012 distribution date, the pool's certificate balance has been reduced by 83.6% (to $131.1 million from $798.9 million), of which 79.7% were due to pay down and 3.9% were due to realized losses. One loan (1.8%) has been defeased. Interest shortfalls totaling $4.9 million are currently affecting classes E through NR. Fitch has designated 12 loans (81.7%) as Fitch Loans of Concern, which includes five specially serviced loans (53.9%). One loan (46.5%) is classified as real-estate owned (REO) and the four remaining loans (7.4%) are classified as non-performing matured balloon loans. Fitch has placed the following classes on Rating Watch Negative: --$18.1 million class B 'AAAsf'; --$34 million class C 'Asf'; --$10 million class D 'BBB-sf'. Fitch has also downgraded the following class: --$24 million class E to 'Csf' from 'CCCsf'; RE 0%. Additionally, Fitch has affirmed the following classes: --$12 million class F at 'Csf'; RE 0%; --$14 million class G at 'Csf'; RE 0%; --$12 million class H at 'Csf'; RE 0%; --$4 million class J at 'Csf'; RE 0%; --$3.2 million class K at 'Dsf'; RE 0%; --$0 million class L at 'Dsf'; RE 0%; --$0 million class M at 'Dsf'; RE 0%. Classes A-1, A-2, A-3, and X-2 have paid in full. Fitch does not rate class NR. Fitch had previously withdrawn the rating on the interest-only class X-1. (For additional information on the withdrawal of the rating on the interest-only class, see 'Fitch Revises Practice for Rating IO & Pre-Payment Related Structured Finance Securities', dated June 23, 2010.) Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (Aug. 4, 2011); --'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions' (Dec. 21, 2011).